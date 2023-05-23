Last Saturday’s 2023 Mokelumne Current special section insert in the News-Sentinel marked the 10th year Lodi students have published their work studying the lower Mokelumne River watershed. It’s a special cause for celebration to have survived in a newspaper’s print form for 10 years, and a special shout out is well deserved for the Lodi News Sentinel, funders, teachers and students, for continuing to support this effort. And thank you, reader, for supporting this newspaper with your subscription or newsstand purchase.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the Lodi News-Sentinel team: Glenn Stifflemire, Publisher; Scott Howell, editor; Adam Davila, production manager; Melissa Harris, business manager; Chrystle Roth, circulation manager; Jazzlynn Davis, mailroom manager; Richard Meyers, production assistant; Dora Sieber, advertising and marketing director; and especially Kyla Cathey, editor and layout wizard, for producing this year’s, and all previous editions of the Mokelumne Current. Thank you also to Shannon Freiermuth, LUSD mailroom clerk, who has personally bundled in rubber bands, the LUSD-Lodi 12,000 newspaper copies each year, in 30-student, classroom sets.
Lodi- LUSD teachers and students are also to be commended for their hard work and enthusiasm for this year’s edition. As teachers aim to teach California’s environmental principles and concepts in the classroom, focusing on California’s environmental issues and concerns, it is especially near home, in the lower Mokelumne River watershed, where community support becomes critical for success.
This 2023 Mokelumne Current eight-page broadsheet newspaper captured the work of classes who have studied the lower Mokelumne River watershed this school year. Without the generous support of the GOT Kids Foundation, C.A. Webster Foundation, and WM, Lodi’s residential trash hauler, this edition would not have been possible. Beyond paying for this edition, these funders have also helped support study trips and programs for students, reported on in this and previous Mokelumne Currents.
Because the City of Lodi is required to involve the Lodi public in environmental stewardship activities as mandated through its stormwater permit, since 2000, the City has endeavored to support interested teachers through its Watershed Education Program. The Mokelumne Current, the Storm Drain Detectives, Salmon in the Classroom, the Sandhill Crane Student Art Exhibition, Lodi Lake Coastal Cleanup and more help teachers involve and engage students in stewardship activities where they live, while they learn. The messaging to students is all about them understanding the wonderfully unique watershed that they live in, and depend on for drinking water and life, as well as their responsibility to do no harm, especially as California’s waterways struggle with loads of trash pollution, questionable stormwater runoff from streets, pesticide issues and more. Many Lodi teachers are embracing this challenge to prepare their students for the future, by engaging them today in environmental study and advocacy. And we are thankful for their vision and ongoing dedication.
We hope that you will enjoyed reading the 2023 Mokelumne Current inserted in Saturday’s paper. Many hands, hearts and minds have worked hard to bring you this year’s best work from our community’s student, lower Mokelumne River Watershed Ambassadors.
