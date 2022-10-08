California Beach Boys tribute show coming to Lodi

Mike Amaral's California Beach Boys Experience will perform at Hutchins Street Square on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Courtesy photo)

In 1961, brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson of Hawthorne, along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, began a group originally named the Cadets, the Passions and then the Pendletones.

Dennis Wilson, a surfer, thought the sport would be a good subject for a song, so Brian Wilson wrote “Surfin’” and with Love wrote “Surfin’ Safari.” After hearing demos of the songs, Ross Regan, Era Record’s promotion man, suggested they change their name to the Beach Boys.