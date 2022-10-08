California Beach Boys tribute show coming to Lodi

In 1961, brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson of Hawthorne, along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, began a group originally named the Cadets, the Passions and then the Pendletones.
Dennis Wilson, a surfer, thought the sport would be a good subject for a song, so Brian Wilson wrote “Surfin’” and with Love wrote “Surfin’ Safari.” After hearing demos of the songs, Ross Regan, Era Record’s promotion man, suggested they change their name to the Beach Boys.
In February 1962, “Surfin’” hit the national pop charts. Soon, the Beach Boys added “Surfer Girl,” “Little Deuce Coupe,” “Be True to Your School” and “Surfin’ U.S.A.” to their collection of hits.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Some 40 years later, San Jose native Mike Amaral became a musician, even founding a band. But he had different ambitions: An avid surfer and body surfer in his youth, Amaral had always wanted to found a Beach Boys tribute band.
So, after an early retirement, he rounded up some fellow musicians and formed Mike Amaral’s California Beach Boys Experience in 2007.
“The one prerequisite I had is to find people who love Beach Boys music. Our goal was and still is to play for people who want to come listen to this great music,” Amaral said.
He knew the challenges of performing the Beach Boys’ music.
“We acknowledge the Beach Boys all the time. There simply isn’t any more fun music around and it’s such an honor to perform,” Amaral said. “Our goal has always been to replicate the music and concert experience so the audience member doesn’t know if they’re in 1966 or 2022.”
John Zurflueh of Starbright Entertainment met the band in 2011.
“I first saw Mike’s band in concert at a winery, and was very impressed with the way they sang and performed the Beach Boys’ music, because it’s not easy,” Zurflueh said. “They use authentic equipment, original Beach Boys outfits, bring plenty of energy, excitement and surf videos to the stage.”
The band members are all dedicated to their craft, he said, practicing songs over and over together and on their own to nail the sound. They’re committed to recreating the Beach Boys’ sound as perfectly as possible, he said.
“I watch audiences during the performance and typically you will find a somewhat subdued audience because they are watching and listening intently to find out if these guys can really pull it off,” Zurflueh said. “Later in that set and after intermission, the wheels come off and everyone is rocking and rolling!”
Now, Lodi audiences will have a chance to rock out with the next best thing to the original Beach Boys.
Mike Amaral will bring his California Beach Boys Experience to Lodi, presented by Starbright Entertainment, with a concert kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St. Tickets start at $29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.