During the holidays, a whole new world emerges in Troy McQueen’s Lodi garage.
Its tiny inhabitants, a few millimeters tall, go about life as usual. Some have gathered for a swim in a tiny lake, some are browsing Downtown Lodi stores. Above and around, five trains chug along, each on different routes.
The world and its HO scale trains inhabit an area measuring about 7 feet by 17 feet, which on the day before Thanksgiving descends from above to spread holiday joy for the family, their friends, and anyone else who wants to come by and get lost in its detailed landscape.
It’s a landscape that has evolved over three generations.
When Troy was 1 year old, his father Mike gave him a Southern Pacific cargo engine. When he was 4, he got another engine, a passenger engine this time. It is parked on a side track of the set they built together. Troy remembers many hours spent with his father, building smaller train layouts in his childhood bedroom. He still remembers exactly what they looked like, all the details etched into his memory.
Twenty-two years ago, father and son started building the current layout, which to this day continues to grow and evolve. Sadly, his father passed away four years ago, but Troy and his son, Troy Jr., keep his father’s legacy alive in the world they built together.
The train tracks run along a changing scenery. The landscape evokes fantasy as well as reflects real life. On one end, the tracks pass by a race car track — reflecting Troy’s passion for racing. He and his son ride motorcycles.
The set includes a police station, with tiny Lodi P.D. cars parked outside. He had the Lodi PD decals specially made.
Nearby, a United Rental lot advertises vehicles for rent. Troy drove trucks for the company for 24 years, delivering heavy equipment all over the valley.
In the industrial area, sparks fly where a tiny welder works.
In the small lake, swimmers splash and relax after a hard day’s work. A bit further away, in a park near a mountain, the train passes near a family celebrating a birthday.
A little ways away, the fire department responds to a structure fire.
At the other end of the land, Troy has built his dream scenario — his utopia. He imagines a home in the countryside, with room for all the family’s hobbies: motorcycles, of course, and also a shop, room for all his toys, a tractor trailer — even room for grazing animals. And of course, a place for his mother.
“This area right here is my dream. If I lived out in the country, this would be my set-up,” McQueen said.
Although the landscape was not meant to represent Lodi, a lot of local touches catch the viewer’s eye. There’s an old A&W and a 40-year-old Pizza Hut. There is also a downtown with old brick buildings.
“I try to keep it more historical,” he said of the downtown area. “We want to keep it as real as possible.”
Although most of the landscape and its features are historical, newer additions speak to the evolution of the outside world. His newest train can “speak” to other trains — the conductor can say several phrases. And he’s added a fun feature for the children that come visit — a control panel with buttons to press the announcement, “All aboard!” Others set off a horn or ring a bell.
McQueen estimates he has about 100 feet of tracks for his five trains, with plans for expanding with yet another track. About 75 trees and an equal amount of buildings dot the landscape. And it wouldn’t be complete without its 150 tiny inhabitants.
A couple of years ago, McQueen began offering an open house during the holidays to let others explore his world. He said he’s been getting a lot of texts and calls this year to see if he is keeping the new tradition going. He will, but with modifications.
McQueen and his son have spent many hours working together, with the landscape evolving along with the family.
But it’s not just the trains that have been passed down through the generations. The house they live in has been in the family since it was built. First his great grandpa, then his grandpa. Then Troy and his wife. His son is the fourth generation to live in the house.
“We’re big on trying to keep things going,” he said.
So like the house, McQueen is hoping to pass his passion for trains to his son.
“My pop and I have always been very close, my son and I have always been very close,” he said. “I am hoping when I get older this goes to his son — that it will just be passed down through generations.”