GALT — At about 6:17 p.m. Thursday, Galt Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired on the 300 block of 5th Street.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and found that multiple vehicles and structures were struck by gunfire.
There were no reports of anyone struck or injured from the incident. The suspects remain outstanding, and police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-366-7000, and refer to case 22-1652.
ABC10 to debut local show ‘To the Point with Alex Bell’
SACRAMENTO — ABC10 will launch the new, in-depth local program “To the Point with Alex Bell” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15. The show will air at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights.
“To the Point with Alex Bell” takes a deep dive into local issues and topics that impact our region including politics, human interest, energy, and education, health, history and more. The show will feature expanded interviews with local leaders, subject matter experts, policy makers and voices from underrepresented communities, as well as segments from the ABC10 Originals team.
The show will air immediately following ABC10 News at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to submit “To the Point with Alex Bell” segment and interview ideas to the ABC10 newsroom at desk@abc10.com and/or the show producer at tothepoint@abc10.com.
