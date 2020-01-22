The Lodi High boys soccer team dropped a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Tracy on Wednesday after battling to a scoreless tie in the first half.
Tracy scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, and a Lodi shot later hit the crossbar, coming inches away from equalizing the game.
Matt Phillips had 6 saves in goal, and the Flames had good games from D.J. Van Ness Jesus Gomez, Nico Lopez and Will Isquierdo.
Tokay 4, St. Mary’s 1
Eduardo Guillen scored twice in Wednesday’s victory, and Jose Contreras had a goal and an assist.
Brandon Razo added a goal, Eduardo Rodriguez had an assist, Jeffrey Orozco had an assist and Jessie Sandoval had an assist as the Tigers improved to 8-1-2 overall, and 3-0-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
On defense, Alexis Ceja, Eddie Carbajal and Rigo Godoy had solid games in front of first-half goalkeeper Jorge Quiros (2 saves) and Jorge Oregel (1 save). Tokay is at home on Friday against Lincoln.
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Tracy 0
Danile Barkley scored on an assist from Zach DaValle, and Camden Locke added a second on an assist from Eldiberto Perez. Josh Moreno had 3 saves for the shutout, and Lodi had solid games from Max Salvetti, Alex Patino, Eder Yepez and Max Loiacono.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Lincoln 75, Tokay 22
Ryker Henne led the Tigers with 8 points in Wednesday’s loss as Tokay fell to 3-19 overall and 0-5 in TCAL play. Dallah El Kheidi had 5 points, Nick Merrill had 4, Gurveer Badyal and Aiyaz Meir had 2 each, and Uriel Penaflor had 1.
On Friday, Tokay will play at Lodi.
WRESTLING
Varsity
Tokay 48, St. Mary’s 18
Five Tigers won their matches by pin in Tuesday’s victory — Jonathan Nguyen at 113, Krisjen Gonzales at 120, Max Hittle at 138, Jesus Martinez at 182 and J.J. Mikbel at heavyweight. Other wins by decision came from Hashir Arif at 132, Peter Sim at 152, Taven Jones at 160, Andrew Senner at 170, Robert De La Torre at 195 and Billy Ward at 220.