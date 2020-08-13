Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is teaming up with El Concilio once again to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Lodi.
The free testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave., and this time around, the tests will be provided to all who need one, the hospital said.
The hospital teamed with El Concilio on July 3 to provide free testing to the Hispanic community of San Joaquin County, which has been the most affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hispanic community, which makes up 41.1% of the county’s population, accounts for 40.6% of COVID-19 deaths and 28.3% of cases, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
Data on race and ethnicity was only available for 49% of patients in the county. Local health experts believe a significant number of the remaining cases are among the county’s Hispanic community.
During the July 3 event, some 600 residents lined up in the Ranch San Miguel parking lot on Cherokee Lane.
Hospital officials said the event was a huge success, as Adventist Health team members used all 475 test kits before their planned ending time of 7 p.m.
The announcement of a second free testing event comes as the county reports 239 deaths and at least 14,026 COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
To schedule a time to arrive at First Baptist Church for Friday’s event, call El Concilio at 209-644-2600.