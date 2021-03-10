The Lodi Education Association, the union representing Lodi Unified School District’s teachers, filed an unfair labor practice charge with the California Public Employment Relations Board this week.
The charge stems from Lodi Unified’s plan to return to in-person instruction upon the return from spring break on March 29, which the LEA says goes against the memorandum of understanding agreed upon by both the district and the union in November. That document said that distance learning would continue as long as San Joaquin County is in the purple tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The plan includes four teacher preparation days, which are minimum days for the students this week.
“The district felt that we would be turning red today, and that we would want to update that,” said LEA president Michelle Orgon on Tuesday. “We requested waiting until after the two-week break to do the half-days for two reasons, one being that, hopefully, during the two-week break we would turn red. The other concern is all of our secondary students are in the middle of mid-term exams. So those exams and prep time were cut short.”
The county was still in the purple tier as of the state’s latest update on Tuesday, with 11.2 cases per 100,000 residents. That number has to get to 7 per 100,000 to qualify for the red tier.
Chelsea Vongehr, Lodi Unified’s public information officer, said on Tuesday that she had not heard about the charge being filed, and as such the district did not yet have a response.
The LEA in a release announcing the charge on Tuesday accused the district of placing politics over safety and refusing to discuss an alternate start date.
“We understand that Lodi Unified families want to get back to in-person instruction as much as educators, but it needs to be done safely,” said LEA Bargaining Chair Aimee Ramsower in the release. “San Joaquin County has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state, and we want to make sure that our school community stays healthy. We are disappointed that LUSD is breaking our agreement.”
LUSD Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer announced the March 29 return date last week, with a two-day-a-week hybrid model for students. If the county is in the red tier by March 29, all grades will return to campus. If it’s still in the purple tier, then grades K-through-6 will return.
The district’s announcement came after state lawmakers approved AB 86, which provides $2 billion in grants to schools that open transitional kindergarten through second grade by the end of the month, and brings back at-risk students at every grade level.
In addition, the plan allows school districts in counties still in the purple tier to reopen and changed new COVID-19 case rate requirements from less than 7 per 100,000 residents to less than 10 per 100,000 residents, once some 2 million vaccines are delivered to the state’s hardest-hit communities.
These updated plans also come on the heel of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci that schools are safe to reopen with the proper precautions.
Orgon, though, said the union has concerns about personal protective equipment for school staff, and that those precautions are not in place.
“There are things our district has not laid in the plans. The safety plans that have been posted do not match the ones that the sites have created,” Orgon said. “I just am shaking my head. Like how can we be at this point talking about this when the sites haven’t even put together their PE and music schedules? That was supposed to be done last November for the hybrid and full return.”