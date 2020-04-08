As U.S. health systems begin to feel the strain of the growing coronavirus pandemic, Rotary International and the Global Impact Group set out to ease that burden.
The service-minded organizations are recruiting a one-million-strong Volunteer Surge to help health care workers, in the field or from the comfort of their own homes.
“There are a lot people who are looking for a purpose,” said Sherry Cotta, governor-elect of Rotary District 5220, which includes Lodi, Stockton and other area Rotary Clubs.
Now, Rotarians are getting the word out and recruiting volunteers not just from among their membership, but anyone who wants to help and has the time.
Volunteer Surge is a free, online program offered by the Global Impact Group, adapted from online Certified Nursing Assistant courses.
“It’s basically a training program — eight to ten hours of training and then you’ll be able to take phone questions,” Cotta said.
Volunteers who complete the program — which focuses on current information about the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes — will then work with their local hospitals to be certified as a phone volunteer.
At that point, they’ll be able to take phone calls and answer questions about the pandemic. Volunteers can also offer online support. They’ll have a script to work from, and learn about HIPAA requirements regarding patient privacy.
This track is great for people from high-risk groups who are stuck at home but want to be doing something, Cotta said.
“They need to be able to use their computer and use their phone,” she said.
The training is for any adult over the age of 18 and does not require any special skills, according to the Global Impact Group. It includes videos, quizzes and checkpoints.
For those who desperately want to provide hands-on help and suddenly find themselves with plenty of free time, the Global Impact Group will also be offering free training to become community health workers.
These volunteers will work on-site with hospitals to provide support to patients in person. The training for this track is about 35 hours, and covers a large amount of the coursework needed to become a certified nursing assistant, Cotta said.
Volunteers in the community health worker track will free up trained doctors and nurses so that they can work with COVID-19 patients.
This is not the first time Rotary International or the Global Impact Group — officially founded by four Rotarians in 2019 after two years of planning — have taken on a deadly disease.
Rotary International has worked for more than 30 years to help eradicate polio around the world, contributing $1.8 billion to the fight and helping to provide vaccines to more than 2.5 billion children. The disease remains only in Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The nonprofit also helps to vaccinate children against dangerous illnesses like measles.
Volunteer Surge is being launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Global Impact Group plans to keep the program going, ready to relaunch whenever it is needed.
“They want to get a million people trained to do this worldwide,” Cotta said.
For more information or to fill out an interest form, visit www.theglobalimpactgroup.org.