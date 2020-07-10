STOCKTON — Officials with San Joaquin County Public Health Services and the San Joaquin County Environmental Health Department are urging property and business owners to thoroughly flush and inspect their water and air conditioning systems as they reopen to avoid creating another potentially deadly health hazard — Legionnaires’ disease. Guidance can be found at www.tinyurl.com/ cdc-legionnaires.
Legionnaires’ disease is a respiratory illness with symptoms that include a cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. Symptoms usually begin two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria.
Persons at increased risk for developing Legionnaires’ disease include adults 50 years or older; current or former smokers; people with chronic lung disease, cancer or other underlying conditions like diabetes, kidney failure and liver failure; and people with a weakened immune system caused by diseases or medicines.
Legionnaires’ disease is not spread from person to person. When water is stagnant, hot temperatures can decrease to growth range of the Legionella bacteria. Standing water can also lead to low or undetectable levels of disinfectant, such as chlorine. If bacteria grow during low use periods, building users have a higher risk of contracting disease when full use resumes.
— Wes Bowers
Amazon offering 3,000 full-time positions
STOCKTON — Amazon is now hiring more than 3,000 full-time positions across its Central Valley operations network, including the cities of Stockton, Manteca, Tracy, and Patterson to play integral roles within Amazon’s customer fulfillment operations. Employees will work alongside innovative technologies to pick, pack and ship customer orders.
New employees will earn minimum pay of $15 an hour and benefits starting on day one. Benefits include medical, vision and dental, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and an opportunity to enroll in Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Interested candidates can apply online at www.amazon.com/stocktonjobs. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Red Cross seeks wildfire season volunteers
SAN FRANCISCO — As fire season begins — and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Red Cross is seeking volunteers this summer.
There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. Shelter volunteer duties will include reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks.
The nonprofit is also seeking certified medical personnel with active licenses to help monitor the health of those in shelters due to fires or other community disasters. Medical volunteers will help assess people’s health and keep an eye out for potential COVID-19 symptoms among shelter residents.
Anyone interested should visit www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.
— K. Cathey