As the weather begins to warm and more people start to use their swimming pools, local water safety instructor Julie Schiess wants to make sure that children don’t drown.
Although constant supervision is the most effective way to prevent drowning, Schiess said it is not always realistic.
“There’s always something that comes up that will move your focus, even for a second, which is when drownings occur,” Schiess said.
In order to reduce the risk of their children drowning, Schiess advises people to create water safety plans that contain “layers of protection.”
“Anything that puts a barrier between your child and the water,” Schiess said.
In addition to learning CPR, Schiess listed locks on doors, alarm systems and fences around swimming pools as layers of protection to help prevent children from drowning.
“No doggie doors,” Schiess said. “Or, if you have a doggie door, make sure it has a lock and that it stays locked at all times.”
Schiess also advocates for education, specifically classes that focus on water safety such as those that she teaches.
“It’s not a bubble-blowing, let’s-have-fun mommmy-and-me class,” Schiess said. “It should have an instructor that’s had some kind of training in water safety.”
One of the lessons Schiess teaches is that floatation devices such as water wings, tubes and specialized swimsuits for young children can actually increase the chances of drowning as they train children to get used to being in a vertical position in the water, which she calls “the drowning position.”
“(The child’s brain) is not going to panic, because it’s in the position it’s been trained in, which is why drowning is silent,” Schiess said.
Even life jackets should only be used in open water, Schiess said, where they are designed to be used as life-saving devices. Life jackets cause wearers to float face-down, she said, making it easier for someone to grab a strap on the back and pull them to safety.
If the child is not rescued immediately, Schiess said, the face-down position could cause them to drown.
“It is not a device that is going to save a child’s life for an extended period of time, unless they have had water safety training and they know to flip themself into the floating position,” Schiess said.
Having taught water safety classes for the past 19 years — the last 16 of which she has lived in Lodi — Schiess has taught roughly 100 families each year. She encourages those families to share that knowledge with their friends.
“My motto is ‘share what you know, it will save a life,’” Schiess said. “The more information you can get to the community, the more likely it is that a child won’t drown.”
Although her classes are fully booked for the year, Schiess said she is more than willing to refer families to other water safety instructors if they call her cell phone, 209-327-8371.
Jeff Hood, director of the Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said city ordinance prohibits swimming anywhere in Lodi Lake Park except for the beach, which opens Memorial Day Weekend.
“If it’s not at the beach, it’s not legal,” Hood said.
In addition to making it more difficult to rescue people, Hood said swimming in other parts of the Mokelumne River in and around Lodi Lake can increase the chances of being hit by a boat.
Clements Fire District takes its own measures to help prevent drownings, according to Capt. Juan Gallardo, by participating in the Kids Don’t Float program.
Each year, Clements Fire places children’s life vests at Stillman Magee Park and the Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery with approximately 50 vests at each riverbank, Gallardo said, although the river is currently closed due to a higher-than-usual flow.
“The big thing is that people remember to put them back when they’re done,” Gallardo said.