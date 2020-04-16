- 369 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 17 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics in a weekly report each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 879 cases in Sacramento County: 8 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, 504 in Sacramento, 72 in Elk Grove, 47 in Citrus Heights, 18 in Folsom, 57 in Rancho Cordova, and 154 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 32 deaths: 18 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, 1 in Rancho Cordova and 8 in the unincorporated county. 11 patients are 17 or younger, 388 patients are ages 18 to 49, 217 patients are 50 to 64, and 263 patients are 65 or older.
- 11 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 5 patients are 65 or older.
- 7 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 187 cases in Stanislaus County, with 4 deaths. 81 have recovered. 7 patients are 17 or younger, 105 patients are ages 18 to 49, 44 patients are ages 50 to 64, and 31 patients are 65 or older.
- 1,007 cases in Alameda County, with 39 deaths. 10 patients are 18 or younger, 510 patients are ages 19 to 50, 333 patients are ages 51 to 70, and 149 patients are 71 or older. The ages of 5 patients are unknown.
- 631 cases in Contra Costa County, with 16 deaths. 24 patients are 20 or younger, 415 patients are ages 21 to 60, 144 patients are ages 61 to 80, and 47 patients are 81 or older.
- 27,677 cases in California, with 957 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 667,801 cases in the United States, with 32,917 deaths. 54,703 have recovered.
- 2,152,647 cases worldwide, with 143,802 deaths. 542,107 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.