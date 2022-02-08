When tragedy strikes, we’re all family. Nothing could be truer as Stockton Fire Department members grapple with the tragic loss of Cpt. Max Fortuna, who was senselessly gunned down while putting out a dumpster fire in mid-town Stockton last week. Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson came from Stockton and knew Fortuna well. He called him a close personal friend. “He was known as a fearless leader within the organization who always took on the difficult assignments,” says Johnson. He says Fortuna was a family man who volunteered in his church and coached football and baseball. “I will deeply miss him. Every firefighter in Stockton looked up to him,” says Johnson. … Lodi Fire provided support by sending crews to man Stockton’s Station 2 for two days, also assisting with management of Stockton Fire for 48 hours while employees took time off to mourn. Lodi Fire will also host a mental health debriefing for all of the San Joaquin firefighters who need help with grieving, plus they will take part in today’s memorial service for Fortuna.
BIG MESS: The homeless village on the south side of the Turner Road\Highway 99 overpass continues to grow. Despite complaints from nearby residents, the commune persists. Residents of the camp have erected tents and other forms of ramshackle shelter in the armpit of the freeway offramp. One observer said it looks like a garbage dumpster exploded. A recent social media post called for donations of pet food and other necessities for the campers. Perhaps a mile down the east frontage, on Beckman Road, is a Caltrans yard. Wasn’t but a few months ago that Sheriff Pat Withrow took the initiative to clean up the eyesore on the other side of the highway, next to the river. His efforts were rebuffed by the state, who issued a cease-and-desist order, saying it was Caltrans’ job. With the city of Lodi saying they are looking into temporary housing for the homeless ahead of constructing a new access center on Sacramento Street, will all that remedy situations that lie just outside city limits? Folks are wondering. … Meanwhile, members of Take Back Lodi group, the volunteers who’ve gone out and cleaned up homeless havens the past few years, are getting fed up and frustrated. Bruce Bauer wonders whatever happened to the crews who staged a cleanup effort every couple weeks. Their leader, Mark Armstrong, replies, “We need people to back us up. It doesn’t do anything to clean an area and let the people come right back.” Debbie Shaw Kackley chimed in, saying, “I would think it gets a little old picking up after people who don't care.” Armstrong went on to say, “I have not given up! Just trying to find a better way. We became Lodi’s Merry Maids and I refuse to continue that.”
LOCAL ANGLE: Lodi resident Brian Whatley was recently named minor league catching coordinator for the San Diego Padres. Whatley was drafted by the Oakland A’s in 1993, playing third baseman and catcher. He attended CSA Long Beach and currently lives in Lodi with his wife Mandy and their two kids, according to our sports spy Charley Hauner.
OPEN SOON: Well, seems your prayers have been answered. The Valley Food Market in the Woodlake shopping center at Turner and Woodhaven will be opening very soon, after all. The owners said they’ve received the ok (presumably from the city) to open their doors. Shelves are being stocked and finishing touches made. While the owners declined to say exactly when they will open, they indicated it will be soon. News of a new grocery store going in there was first announced a year ago, much to the delight of residents in the surrounding neighborhoods. … Also rumored to be opening today is Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers on Kettleman Lane at the entrance to Sunwest Plaza (think Food 4 Less). The chicken restaurant specializes in chicken fingers (obviously) and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BUILDING BOOM: Karl Welsbacher noticed the grape vineyard on the southeastern side of the Harney Lane railroad overcrossing has been yanked out, and wonders what’s going in there. Well, 150 homes will be planted there, according to Lodi Community Development Director John Della Monica. He says the property is part of the whole Reynolds Ranch development, which was approved years ago. Site improvements should be coming up soon.
MARKET UPDATE: Lodi’s red-hot real estate market continues to surge, even though the number of homes sold in January was close to none. According to local Realtor Larry Underhill, quoting Trendgraphix, there were only three properties sold in Lodi in January. But the first of every year is kinda sleepy, he says. The slowness is likely attributable to the number of homes on the market. Currently, there are only 25 active listings, which isn’t many. “One thing for sure: it's a great time to be a seller!” says Underhill.
ROUND ABOUT: Kandy Vaccarezza is none too happy with the way drivers traverse those new traffic roundabouts in town. She says, emphatically, “I swear every time I go through the roundabout in Woodbridge, I am taking my life in my hands!” She reminds drivers that everyone is required to yield to the left. “Every single car blows right through the yield signs on all sides. It’s crazy!” she fumes.
RADIO SILENCE: There are lots of people who like to listen to Lodi police calls on their scanners. In fact, thousands of people subscribe to the Facebook page, “Lodi Crime & Police Scanner Calls,” hosted by Joyce Freeman, who reports on LPD activities as they happen. The bad news is the police department has upgraded their radio system and will soon be encrypting their radio calls. That means people will no longer be able to listen in. The news has upset a number of people, some of whom are calling for the department to be more transparent. One reader writes, “The lack of transparency will be a very bad, even dangerous development.” The reason for the change, according to Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia, is that the state Department of Justice (DOJ) now requires police agencies to encrypt radio traffic that could include a person’s criminal information. Unfazed, the reader asks, “How will the public know what is going on?”
YOUR THOUGHTS: Our item last week about making School Street in downtown Lodi a pedestrian-only mall sparked quite a discussion. Here’s what people are saying: Bill Barry says, “First you have to get the post office out of there. An ideal place for it (the PO) would be the vacant space in the bottom of the parking garage, similar to downtown Stockton.” … Bob Davis writes, “Great idea. School Street would thrive, like the wine trail, (and) become a destination.” … However, Leona Radovich has a different view of things, saying, “NOPE! Then the other side (CVS side) of School Street would be worse than it already is!” … Norm Parkin thinks School should be made a one-way street along with Church, going the opposite direction. He says the formula works well in Aberdeen, South Dakota, so why not here? … Carrie Mae Sass suggests people “check with Fresno on how that worked for them on Fulton Street back in the day!” … Jess Rieck says parking is “already a nightmare wouldn’t that make it worse?” … On the other hand, Tim Stutz loves the idea. But Michael Nino says, “Absolutely not!” … Michell Mercer says, “Parking's already a nightmare (and) the homeless situation is a nightmare. Is this really what the community needs?? Is this the most important issue or should it even be an issue?” … Nikki Steele offers an emphatic “No!!!” … Linda Brown agrees, saying, “Nooooo! There's a lot of seniors and disabled folks that have trouble walking distances.” … But Wendy Buchanan says, “Love this idea!” The city has said it has no intention of changing things.