This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Coastal Cleanup is changing a few things.
Instead of being held over one weekend, it will span across four Saturdays in September. And instead of being held at set locations throughout the state, Californians are asked to clean up their own neighborhoods.
“The idea behind the cleanup this year is pretty simple actually: everything in California flows downhill to the coast,” commission executive director Jack Ainsworth said.
Trash that has been left out on the street or sidewalk can wash into storm drains, where it travels to become beach and ocean pollution. The same happens with trash left at Lodi Lake or along the Mokelumne River.
The commission believes that Californians can make a real difference to the health of the coast by removing trash before it has a chance to become marine debris. That’s the purpose of the annual cleanup events, which include events at Lodi Lake and in San Joaquin and Sacramento counties.
This year, instead of waiting until trash has reached local waterways to clean it up, the commission hopes to nip things in the bud by collecting litter before it reaches the water at all.
They’re asking volunteers to participate whenever is convenient, but especially on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone who wants to join in can grab some gloves or a gripper and a trash bag, and walk through their neighborhood or a local park, picking up any litter they see.
Information about the trash gathered can be reported via the CleanSwell app or through a form at www.coastalcleanupday.org. Participants can also enter the Most Unusual Item Contest.
The City of Lodi also has plans for a Coastal Cleanup challenge later in September, but plans are still being finalized.
All cleanup efforts in September will be included as part of this year’s statewide Coastal Cleanup.
“We may not be able to visit or gather at the cleanup sites that our volunteers have taken such good care of over these many years, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have a positive impact on the health of the coast and ocean,” Ainsworth said.
In 2019, more than 74,000 volunteers in California alone removed more than 900,000 pounds of trash and recyclables from 55 counties across the state during the global event.
More than 330 pounds of trash were collected along Lodi’s waterways by 281 volunteers during last year’s event, the 17th year Lodi has participated. More than 100 pounds of that trash could be recycled. Among the finds: 998 cigarette butts, food wrappers, plastic and foam containers, plastic bottle caps, glass jars and bottles, aluminum cans and fishing line.
Throughout San Joaquin County last year, volunteers collected more than 29,000 pounds of trash.
The annual Coastal Cleanup ranks as the biggest, single-day volunteer event on the planet, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
California Coastal Cleanup Day 2020 is supported by the California Coastal Commission, California State Parks Foundation, and Ocean Conservancy. Sponsors include Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water, Oracle, Green Polly, the Whale Tail specialty license plate, and the Protect Our Coast and Oceans Fund.
For more information, visit www.coastalcleanupday.org.