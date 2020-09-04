LODI — The Greater Lodi Leadership Prayer Breakfast will be held virtually on Sept. 10 at 7 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
The event’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Bennet Omalu, former San Joaquin County medical examiner. Special guests include nurse and professor Haley Clem and Mayor Doug Kuehne.
Bible readings will be presented by Dr. Ezell Askew and Lodi Police Officer Jon Davis.
Search for “Lodi Leadership Prayer Breakfast” on Facebook or YouTube to join.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Irrigation District board meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will hold its next meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
— Wes Bowers
Amazon opens new sort center in Stockton
STOCKTON — Amazon has opened its new Stockton sorting center, and is seeking employees. The sort center has already created more than 1,500 jobs, starting at $15 per hour.
Amazon offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including:
- Full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50% match.
- Up to 20 weeks of parental paid leave and benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.
- Access to programs like Career Choice, where up to 95% of tuition is paid for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.
Job candidates must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
For more information, visit amazon.force.com.
— K. Cathey
USDA offering aid to farmers affected by fires
SACRAMENTO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering technical and financial assistance to farmers and livestock producers whose livelihoods have been affected by the California wildfires.
Depending on the operation, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency offers a number of disaster assistance programs to help offset eligible losses, including the Livestock Indemnity Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program, Emergency Conservation Program, Emergency Forest Restoration Program, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program and Tree Assistance Program.
Ag producers in San Joaquin County can call the Stockton USDA Service Center at 209-337-2124, ext. 2 for more information.
Additionally, any producers with federal crop insurance should contact their insurance agent as soon as possible for further assistance.
— K. Cathey