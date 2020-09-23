LODI — At about 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Lodi police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Locust Street.
Officers reported that they contacted the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Fernando Zepeda of Lodi, and determined he was driving with a suspended license. Officers searched his vehicle and found methamphetamines, a 9mm handgun and several loaded magazines, according to the Lodi Police Department.
Zepeda was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of weapons charges, drug violations, traffic violations and gang enhancements, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lockeford man arrested on child porn charges in Tuolumne County
SONORA — The Calaveras Enterprise reported last week that 51-year-old Dean Troy Thayer of Lockeford was arrested by Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies on three child pornography-related charges.
The charges included possession of child pornography and enticing and manipulating a child into posing for obscene matter, both of which are felonies. The third charge against Thayer is a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy for using a concealed camcorder to record another person’s body or underwear, the Enterprise reported.
Thayer was questioned by deputies at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department in Sonora and subsequently taken into custody, the Enterprise reported.
A spokesman for the Sheriff said Thayer was the owner of Dean Thayer Photography, according to the Enterprise.
Thayer and his wife have owned the Inn at Locke House bed and Breakfast in Lockeford since 2018.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Ag Hall of Fame accepting nominations
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame is requesting nominations for outstanding agricultural leaders in the county.
For 36 years, the Ag Hall of Fame has honored individuals who have contributed to agriculture and to their community in significant ways, as innovators, mentors and in leadership roles. Past recipients can be viewed at www.stocktonchamber.org/ag-hall-of-fame.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person ceremony cannot be held this year. However, the Ag Hall of Fame wants to choose the Class of 2020 this year, even if members will not be able to be inducted until gatherings are deemed safe.
Nomination forms are available from the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce website. They must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 30 for consideration.
For more information, call Timm Quinn at 209-292-8423 or visit www.stocktonchamber.org and click on the “Ag Hall of Fame” link in the “Events” drop down menu.
— K. Cathey