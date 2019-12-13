Officials with the San Joaquin Farm Bureau have raised concerns about a proposal to allow three commercial cannabis businesses set up shop near schools in the county, two of which are located near Lodi Unified School District campuses.
In May, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted to allow commercial cannabis businesses in unincorporated parts of the county, including cultivation, retail, manufacturing and laboratory testing.
According to the Farm Bureau’s latest newsletter, three applications for cultivation have been filed with the county’s community development department.
One applicant has proposed setting up shop less than 4,700 feet from Victor School. The campus, located at 17670 Bruella Road, is surrounded by several small family farms.
A second application filed with the county, the Farm Bureau said, proposes a cannabis cultivation business less than 3,000 feet from Live Oak Elementary School.
Gary Knackstedt, president of the district’s board of education, said the two proposed businesses could create an “attractive nuisance” near the schools.
“I guess they have a right to do it, and they probably own the land there,” he said. “I just wish they could have chosen someplace away from a school.”
The proposed project near Live Oak Elementary would include cultivating, manufacturing and distributing cannabis. In addition, the applicant proposes to process hemp on site, the Farm Bureau said.
The third application, according to the Farm Bureau, may be two miles from New Jerusalem Elementary School and Delta Charter Schools in Tracy.
Last year, the state Legislature legalized hemp with the passage of Senate Bill 1409. However, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in April placed a moratorium on legalizing the product here, which ended Sept. 22.
According to the North American Industrial Council, hemp can be used in more than 25,000 products around the world, including book pages and building materials.
In July, several farming families told supervisors they were considering making the switch from crops like wine grapes, cherries or walnuts to hemp, specifically due to the number of products in which it can be used.
The Farm Bureau said cultivation in other regions has attracted criminal activity, such as vandalism, theft and violent crime, since its legalization.
“I imagine what we might have to do is be more vigilant than we have been when it comes to educating our students (about cannabis and marijuana),” Knackstedt said. “We’ll just have to get a jump on it and make sure our administrators and teachers address safety and other issues with the students. Ultimately, I think we’ll be able to co-habitate with them.”
Since the county’s decision to allow commercial cannabis operations into unincorporated areas, the Farm Bureau has voiced its concern that allowing such businesses in or near agricultural zones, specifically near schools or farms, poses a safety threat to residents.
In addition, these new businesses would pave over large amounts of land and reduce the acreage of potential agricultural space, the Farm Bureau said.
Officials with the Farm Bureau could not be reached for comment.
While applications for the businesses have been filed with the county, proposed projects have not been reviewed by staff or presented to the county planning commission.
It is unknown when a commercial cannabis project will be discussed during a public meeting.
Community Development Department staff did not return a phone call seeking information about the applications Thursday.