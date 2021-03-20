When high school junior Larissa Johnston’s science class began studying the brain and how staying active can keep it sharp and alert, she had an idea for a community project.
“I had been wanting to reach to seniors during COVID, but didn’t know how I could do that with e rules in place,” she said. “But when my science class started covering the brain, I began researching neurons and Brain Awareness Week, and figured out a way I could reach out to them.”
As senior citizens are the most at-risk for COVID-19, and with state and county guidelines discouraging gatherings with at-risk population, Johnston felt they might be a bit lonely, and even looking for something new to do as the community waits for regulations to be relaxed.
So, she contacted Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, and worked with the organization to put together goodie-bags filled with brain-challenging games and puzzles, educational materials on knowing the signs of stroke, and resources related to neurology and physical rehabilitation.
With the help of hospital staff, Johnston was able to put together more than 200 bags in a matter of three hours.
This week, which she and hospital staff learned was Brain Awareness Week, Johnston delivered them all to seniors the LOEL Center, Adult Day Care, Arbor Senior Apartments and Solstice retirement community.
“It’s awesome how she was able to do this project for a high school assignment,” Adventist Health stroke coordinator Heater Tate said.
“She really helped us out by reaching out to (the senior centers and care facilities,” she said. “And they were so happy to receive the bags. It meant a lot to them.”
The hospital in the past has recognized breast cancer and stroke awareness with week-long activities, but
Tate said this was the first time it had organized an event to recognize Brain Awareness Week.
She said the hospital plans to make Brain Awareness Week and annual recognition, and next year might focus on children and brain health.
Brain Awareness Week a the global campaign that brings public awareness to brain health, as well as support for brain science.
The educational kits Johnston created also had an emphasis on stroke awareness and the importance of acting quickly when experiencing symptoms.
Adventist Health shared “FAST” materials that highlight tips on how to recognize signs of stroke and how to get help. The hospital said the hope is that more people in the community will receive stroke care when they see the FAST acronym, which stands for Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech and Time.
Johnston said she had fun delivering the gift bags to seniors, and is looking forward to helping Adventist Health Lodi Memorial next year with Brain Awareness Week.
She added she has always enjoyed science, but learning more about the brain has inspired her to consider a career in neuroscience.
“I just find it so interesting,” she said. “There’s so much the brain controls, and it’s the center of our body. I’ve seen the effects of stroke, and I want to be able to do something that helps us understand it more.”