If you were out and about on Lodi city streets Tuesday, you may have seen an increased police presence. You may have even seen officers from other law enforcement agencies conducting traffic stops.
That’s because officers from the Tracy, Manteca and Lathrop police departments were assisting their Lodi colleagues in traffic enforcement operation aimed at reducing collisions in the city.
Lodi Police Department Sgt. Steve Maynard the four departments assist one another once in a while as part of a proactive safety partnership.
“We will go out and help other agencies with similar enforcement efforts,” Maynard said. “We’ll send a traffic officer and a patrol car one day during the month, and now it’s their turn to come to our city and help us.”
According to statistics released on the department’s Facebook page, officers conducted 185 traffic stops, issued 168 citations and made three arrests during Tuesday’s enforcement efforts. Four vehicles were also towed.
Maynard said officers concentrated primarily on Turner Road and Kettleman Lane, two of the busiest thoroughfares in Lodi that experience the majority of traffic violations and accidents.
The majority of the 168 citations made consisted of moving violations such as speeding, and running red lights and stops signs, he said.
Lodi resident Mitchell Creel, 20, was arrested for speeding in the area of Sunset and Lodi avenues. He was involved in a street race with Phuon Gthao Truong, 51, of Stockton.
When stopped by officers, Maynard said Truong dropped to the ground, placed her hands on her stomach and refused to get up. She was arrested for speeding and refusing to cooperate with officers, he said.
The third man arrested was wanted on a warrant for domestic violence, making threats and use of a firearm, Maynard said.
The majority of Lodians commenting on the department’s Facebook post about the operation were pleased with the increased enforcement.
“I was happy to see a couple (officers) in front of Lodi High this morning,” Marcy Mancuso Head posted. “It’s always a crowded mess but people make it so much worse and dangerous by driving so fast.”
Others asked the department to monitor traffic on residential streets not as heavily traveled as Turner Road, Highway 12 or Ham Lane.
“Please monitor the crosswalk and speeding on Lower Sacramento Road and between Turner and Woodbridge (Road),” Carissa LaMore posted. “It is Lodi and cars go flying down the road and aren’t concerned about the pedestrian crosswalk at all. This area is so neglected for speeding.”
Brittnie Johnson had similar concerns about Rutledge Drive, stating motorists drive as fast as 60 miles an hour up and down the residential street between Turner Road and Elm Street.
“Residents have to purchase our own ‘slow down’ signs and literally stand in the road to monitor speeding trucks and cars while our children play out front waving them to slow down,” she said. I would love to see (police) monitor this street more often. It is a perfect straight quarter mile stretch and it’s night and day with people speeding like maniacs.”
Kenneth McAllister said police could have been focusing on more pressing crimes in the city.
“(You’ve) got people robbing, shooting, stabbing, selling drugs, and shooting up in public,” he said. “But yeah, let’s go and entrap people for speeding. That’ll put a dent in crime. Gotta pump those ticket quotas up for the end of the year.”
Debbie Berendt Trew said Tuesday’s effort had nothing to do with increasing a ticket quota.
“(The department) is listening to the citizens,” she said. “Those of us living in school areas have been begging for some traffic enforcement. But with all the homeless hype it’s sadly on the backburner. LPD, thank you. It’s nice to know you are listening.”
Maynard said the enforcement effort should be a reminder to residents, and motorists who drive through Lodi, that speed can kill.
“We’re out there trying to prevent accidents and we take traffic safety very seriously in Lodi.”