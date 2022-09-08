With temperatures soaring above 100 degrees this week, a Lodi brother and sister wanted to help local students stay cool while walking home from school.

Lodi Middle School seventh-grader Priscilla Salas and her brother Raymond — a kindergartner at Beckman Elementary School — sat on an ice chest at the entrance to Kofu Park Wednesday afternoon, ready to crack it open and hand out ice-cold waters and Gatorades to classmates passing by.

Recommended for you