With temperatures soaring above 100 degrees this week, a Lodi brother and sister wanted to help local students stay cool while walking home from school.
Lodi Middle School seventh-grader Priscilla Salas and her brother Raymond — a kindergartner at Beckman Elementary School — sat on an ice chest at the entrance to Kofu Park Wednesday afternoon, ready to crack it open and hand out ice-cold waters and Gatorades to classmates passing by.
“We were sitting in the car and I was telling my mom how hot it was going to be, especially for me going to school here,” Priscilla Salas said. “I know from experience, walking with my friends on a hot day, it’s very dehydrating. So I told my mom we should do a water thing, and I encouraged my brother to come out here and do it.”
Priscilla and Raymond handed a few dozen bottles of refreshments to fellow students who were thankful for the relief from the heat.
Seventh-grade student Memphis Herrera said he and his friends either walk or ride bicycles to and from school each day.
He typically brings two bottles of his own to campus when the heat is unbearable — one to drink and one to pour over his head to cool down.
“I thought it was pretty nice because it’s really hot outside,” he said of the Salas’ cool deed. “I feel what they’re doing is great.”
Wednesday was the second day the siblings stationed themselves at the park.
On Tuesday, they spent about 20 minutes handing out water before moving on to Lodi High School and doing the same for students there, handing out a total of 120 bottles.
Their mother Shelly Salas said they doubled their inventory for Wednesday’s handout, and even received a donation from another Lodian after a social media post made the rounds around town.
After 20 minutes at the park Wednesday, the family headed to Tokay High School.
Shelly Salas said her children plan to keep coming to Kofu Park as school lets out all week, since temperatures will remain in the triple digits.
“I am proud of them,” she said. “Especially (Priscilla). For her to come up with the idea, and (Raymond) to be like ‘I want to do it...’ he was excited. Even for today.”
