The Lodi City Council will consider a 3% water rate increase at its regular meeting next week.
According to the Feb. 15 staff report, the council approved a five-year rate plan in 2019 that allowed for a maximum increase of 3% each year.
The rate plan also included a rate “sunset” that rolled back rates on Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2016 levels.
Prior to the rollback, the city had not raised rates since fiscal year 2018-19, staff said.
The council approved a 2% water rate increase last February, which was below the allowed maximum increase of 3%.
Staff said the 2% increase was appropriate at that time. The maximum 3% increase is now being recommended, staff said, to ensure the water utility fund balance maintains a healthy reserve between 50% and the minimum of 25% through the 2027-28 fiscal year.
Because the council chose not to raise rates in 2020, and due to the 2021 rate rollbacks, staff said the water utility expects fund balances to drop below the 50% reserve target beginning in fiscal year 2024-25 and below the 25% reserve target in fiscal year 2027-28.
In addition, the proposed rate adjustments are needed to generate enough revenue for anticipated costs associated with operation and maintenance, debt service obligations, and capital improvements, staff said.
If approved Wednesday, residents in three-bedroom homes still being charged a monthly flat rate for water will see increases from $46.81 to $48.21, or $1.40 per month, staff said.
A metered resident using an average of 1,500 cubic feet of water per month will see an increase from $37.65 to $38.80, or $1.15 per month, according to the staff report.
The five-year rate plan is set to expire at the end of the year, and staff said it is working with a consultant to prepare a new rate study, as well as a new rate plan for the next five years.
The rate study and proposed rate plan will be presented to the council this summer for feedback and consideration, staff said.
No more shirtsleeve meetings?
The council will consider whether or not to continue holding its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session, which typically allow in-depth discussions on topics that may be placed on regular meeting agendas in the future.
While the council does not typically vote on items during the Tuesday morning meetings, staff said the sessions have been a significant benefit.
The 7 a.m. Tuesday time slot has also been used to hold special meetings when more immediate action from the council is necessary.
Staff said there is no reason any of the Tuesday discussions cannot be held at regular meetings, however, they might increase the time spent at Carnegie Forum on Wednesday evenings.
In addition, staff said the shirtsleeve sessions have met opposition over the years, as some residents have objected to the early hour. Others have raised concerns about accessibility since the shirtsleeve meetings are not televised. They are, however, streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
City to seek bids for Zupo Field repairs
The council will consider, on its consent calendar, approving the plans and specifications for improvements at Zupo Field and authorizing the city to advertise for bids on the project.
Zupo Field’s grandstand seating and press box were damaged in a fire in 2019.
Last year, the city hired WMB Architects of Stockton to design new grandstands, dugouts and bullpens, all with associated Americans With Disabilities Act improvements.
The city expects to open bids on March 23, and the projected cost of the project is $4.3 million, according to Wednesday’s staff report. Because the item is on the consent calendar, it will will not be discussed unless the council, staff, or a member of the public pull it for discussion.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St. It will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
