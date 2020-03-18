The City of Lodi approved appointing former Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood to serve as temporary city spokesman while the city manages the coronavirus pandemic.
The city council voted to waive the 180-day waiting period to appoint a person who retired with a city pension during a special meeting on Tuesday morning at Carnegie Forum.
Hood began his new role on Tuesday, serving as a public information officer for all city departments, excluding the Lodi Police Department, responding to coronavirus questions.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer reached out to Hood on March 12, after the city was flooded with calls as coronavirus cases were confirmed in San Joaquin County. The city responded by declaring a local emergency and taking measures to limit exposure to the virus.
The city determined it would be best to hire a public information officer to ensure both the public and media requests for information were not neglected, according to Schwabauer.
“We see this as a temporary measure. We are hoping, as the virus is contained, we will no longer need to retain the services of Mr. Hood,” Schwabauer said.
Hood will monitor both federal and legislative directives and streamline communication between department heads and the public.
“People want accurate and timely information and so I will be doing my best to work with other city staff to provide clear and reliable information to the public,” Hood said Tuesday. “My role will be to provide city information from a central source so they can focus on providing the services the community needs.”
As guidelines continue to change and the data surrounding confirmed coronavirus cases are updated, he believes keeping all the city’s residents and staff informed is of the utmost importance.
Hood, who retired on Nov. 1, joined the city in 2007 after former Lodi City Manager Blair King appointed him to serve as a city management analyst and communication specialist. Before that, he served as the business reporter and Lodi bureau chief for the Stockton Record from 1987 to 2007.
Hood was appointed the interim parks and rec director in 2012 after former director Jim Rodems left for a position in Cordova. Nine months later, Hood was awarded the position on a permanent basis.
“I felt an obligation to serve the community that provided me with a wonderful career and to assist the many dedicated public servants who work for the City of Lodi. This is an extraordinary time, so I didn’t hesitate to say yes,” Hood said.
He will make an hourly wage of $65 and is limited to working 960 hours for the fiscal year, according to Schwabauer. The city has appropriated $60,000 from the general fund balance to the city manager’s account for the remainder of the 2019-20 fiscal year to ensure that funding to employ Hood is accounted for in the budget.
“$60,000 is the absolute maximum (amount we would pay), but we do not believe that it will cost that much,” Schwabauer said. “This is a unique situation that we are being forced to handle and we are working to make sure everyone is kept informed of what we are doing as a city to ensure public safety and this is how we are doing that.”