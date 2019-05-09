LODI — The Lodi Unified School District will host a job fair tonight at 6 p.m. at the LUSD office located at 1305 E. Vine St. in Lodi.
The district is hiring positions for administrative staff, bus drivers, cafeteria assistants, and custodians.
All jobs offered will pay above minimum wage. Applicants can walk in and apply. Applicants must dress professionally and have copies of their resume.
— Oula Miqbel
St. Paul Lutheran Church hosts Stockton filmmaker
LODI — St. Paul Lutheran Church will be showing the documentary “With or Without Papers” on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Lodi church at 701 S. Pleasant Ave.
A Mexican-American filmmaker and Stockton native, Aria Zapata produced the documentary.
The 20-minute film portrays the struggles of migrant workers in the Central Valley. Lodi resident Luis Magaña is featured in this short film.
Zapata and Magaña will answer questions after the showing.
There will be desserts and coffee. This is a free event.
— Oula Miqbel
Wildfire insurance claims hit $12 billion in April
SACRAMENTO — Insured losses from the most destructive wildfire month in California’s history climbed $614 million in the first three months of the year, pushing total claims over $12 billion as of April. The increase in claims came as homeowners and businesses continue to assess damages from the Camp Fire in Paradise and Butte County and the Woolsey and Hill Fires in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.
The Department of Insurance is releasing this data during Wildfire Preparedness Week (May 6-12) and urges homeowners and businesses to take a fresh look at their insurance coverage.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt library to open May 21 after renovations
GALT — The Galt-Marian O. Lawrence Library will reopen on Tuesday, May 21 at noon.
The library closed on Jan. 6 to undergo renovations and cosmetic updates. The library received a new rooftop, new carpeting and new interior paint job done.
In conjunction with receiving structural updates, the library also received new study tables and furniture for the children’s section.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton students spread kindness with campaign
STOCKTON — Stockton Unified School District has partnered with Dignity Health to launch the #HelloHumankindness campaign.
Through the campaign, Stockton students have raised over $5,800 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, collected 2,058 canned food items for St. Mary’s Dining Hall and provided 4,054 hygiene products for Stockton Homeless Shelter.
The students with SUSD are working to organize park clean-ups in Stockton.
— Oula Miqbel