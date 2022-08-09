In an effort to secure funds for general services, the City of Galt will be asking voters to approve a new sales tax measure in November.
During an Aug. 4 special meeting, the Galt City Council unanimously approved placing a one-cent sales tax on the Nov. 8 ballot.
City staff estimates the tax would generate $3.6 million annually, and would give the city local control over funding dedicated to city services.
“Over the last year, we have engaged hundreds of residents through a community survey to hear their local service needs and priorities,” City Manager Lorenzo Hines said on a Monday media statement.
“They’ve told us that they want to keep their tax dollars in Galt for city services such as parks and recreation and keeping our city well maintained,” he said.
The idea to place a sales tax measure on the ballot stems from surveys of Galt residents undertaken by consulting firm FM3, as well as through the city’s “Get Involved Galt” survey, both of which were conducted this past spring and summer.
The surveys were conducted to determine how to identify a sustainable funding source for the city's parks and recreation programs and services, as well as maintain city facilities.
Survey results, which were presented to the council on July 26, revealed that a sales tax measure to support general city expenditures was more viable, testing well above the percentage of votes needed to pass at the 50%+1 threshold.
Staff said 60% of survey respondents favored a general city tax.
Conversely, a special sales tax focused on parks and recreation was less viable, staff said, as it tested below (55%) the percentage of votes needed to pass the 66.7% threshold.
According to city staff, many comments submitted through the Get Involved Galt survey indicated that homelessness, landscaping on public property, road maintenance, traffic and improved public safety took priority over recreational programs and services.
If approved in November, revenue from the tax would be allocated toward parks and recreation programs and services, including increased landscaping and improvements to existing landscape or facilities; as well as further support to events like the Independence Day Celebration, Lighting of the Night, the Winter Bird Festival and the Saturday Market, among others.
Revenue would also be used to maintain landscaping on public property, and to address quality of life concerns such as blight, illegal dumping, road repair and maintenance, and 911 emergency response and support, according to a resolution included in last week's agenda.
Galt’s current sales tax is 8.25%, which is on par with rates in surrounding Sacramento County cities and communities staff said.
According to last Thursday’s agenda report, Galt’s tax rate is lower than that of Sacramento and Rancho Cordova — both of which have an 8.75% tax rate — but higher than that of Citrus Heights, Folsom, Roseville and unincorporated Sacramento County — all of which have rates of 7.75%.
The cities of Davis and West Sacramento both have tax rates of 8.25%, according to staff, while Woodland's tax rate is 8%.
Staff said some of those other jurisdictions might be considering placing their own tax measures on the November ballot as well, including Sacramento County.
Measure A is a transportation maintenance, safety and congestion relief measure that would place a half-cent sales tax on retail items in both the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.
If placed on the November ballot and approved by at least 66.7% of registered voters, the tax would be implemented on April 1, 2023 and last for 40 years.
Revenue from Measure A would be allocated to transportation planning, design, construction, management, operations and maintenance.
Galt city staff it is expected that “little return on these dollars would flow back to Galt for transportation projects.”
Staff added that Measure A is similar to a 2016 sales tax measure that was narrowly defeated, and most of Galt’s needs and priorities would not be funded through the measure.
If Measure A and the Galt’s own sales tax passed, then both the city and county would need to receive special legislation in order for the California Department of Tax and Free Administration to implement and collect both levies.
Staff said it has begun reaching out to stakeholders and policymakers regarding a Galt sales tax measure.
