LODI — The Lodi High School Bass Team invites the public to its second annual Tackle Swap Meet and Sale at 8 a.m. Feb. 29 in the high school’s south gym, 3 S. Pacific Ave., Lodi.
All proceeds benefit the Borofka family, who are caring for almost 1-year-old JT, who has a life-threatening genetic disorder. Follow JT Borofka’s journey at www.savejt.com.
Those interested in reserving a space can contact Nick Welton at 209-329-4965. The cost is $25 per space, tables and chairs will be provided to the first 30 spaces.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi High to share info about cheer tryouts
LODI — The Lodi High School Cheer team will hold an informational meeting for tryouts at 6:30 p.m. March 2 or March 24 at the high school cafeteria, 3 S. Pacific Ave. Clinics and tryouts will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. May 5 to 7 at the Meehleis Gym.
A parent or guardian must accompany students to meetings and tryouts. Failure to bring a parent or guardian will result in disqualification.
Athletic physical packets can be picked up in the Athletic Office, or call 209-331-7666. For more information, emailsdavidson@ lodiusd.net or johnny 31803@sbcglobal.net.
— Wes Bowers
Learn about growing a summer garden in Lodi
LODI — Lodi Library Public Library will host a Master gardeners class devoted to growing a summer garden from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 9 in the community room at 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The class will cover everything people need to know in order to have a successful and bountiful garden this summer.
The class is free and is taught jointly by the certified UCCE Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers.
To reserve your seat please call 209-953-6100 or visit sjmastergardeners. ucanr.edu/ to sign up.
— Oula Miqbel
March is Red Cross Month, so give blood
LODI — The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives.
Individuals can make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-733-2767.
The American Red Cross will be in Lodi from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 4 and 11 at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Jackson Rancheria raises $38K for charities
JACKSON — During the holidays, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort raised $38,674 for local nonprofits.
From Nov. 29 to Dec. 28, 2019, the casino’s Dreamcatcher’s Club members were able to donate points in exchange for Season of Giving drawings. The Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians matched the first $10,000 donated.
The proceeds were split evenly between the Calaveras Food Bank, the Interfaith Food Bank based in Jackson, Amador County Meals on Wheels, the California Tribal TANF Partnership in Amador County, and the Dennis Dalton Foundation, which helps low-income and Native American children throughout Calaveras and Amador counties participate in youth sports.
“The amount of money raised is a testament to the generosity of our loyal guests who shared their winnings,” said Crystal Jack, CEO of the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians.
For more information, visit www.jackson casino.com.
— K. Cathey
Political notes
California law allows time off to vote
SACRAMENTO — To help ensure voters can get to the polls on Election Day — Tuesday, March 3 — California Elections Code section 14000 allows workers up to two hours off to vote, without a loss of pay, if they do not have enough time to do so during their non-work hours.
The law requires workers to notify their employers two working days before the election if they need to take time off to vote.
Polling places are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Also, every California employer is required to post, in a visible location, a notice informing employees of their rights at least 10 days before an election. The Secretary of State’s office offers these free, print-ready notices in 10 languages at www.sos. ca.gov/elections/time-vote-notices.
Californians can find early voting locations at CAEarlyVoting.sos.ca.gov.
— Oula Miqbel