The first day of instruction at Lodi Unified School District is in three days, and some of the 27,760 students returning to campus this year will see new faces leading their sites.
Five schools will have new principals, while four will welcome new assistant principals.
In addition, 12 sites will have new vice principals to begin the 2023-24 academic year.
Lodi High School will be led by a newcomer to the district this year when Jesus Marron opens the doors Tuesday morning.
Marron comes to Lodi from Santa Teresa High School in San Jose’s East Side Union High School District, where he was principal there for two years. Prior to that, he spent 15 years in the district as an associate principal.
Joining Merron as assistant principal is Alicia Wong, a former teacher at McNair High School.
David Gutierrez, a former special education teacher at Manteca Unified School District, will take the reins at Heritage Elementary School, and Christina Alberg takes over at Lawrence Elementary School.
Wagner Holt Elementary School vice principal Yasmeen Herrera has moved up to the top administration spot at the campus, and teacher Marina Barry will take over in the secondary position.
Vanessa Jara was most recently assistant principal at Bear Creek High School and was also moved up the the principal’s role, and Maya Taylor will be stepping in to take her former spot.
Nicole Vertar, vice principal at McNair, will take over as principal, joined by Tokay High School vice principal Kathleen Whisler as its new vice principal.
You Lor will replace Whisler in the vice principal role at Tokay, and Middle College High School principal Julie Hummel will move to Bear Creek High School as its new vice principal.
Other new vice principals throughout the district include Fabiola Carter at Nichols Elementary School; Jenna Handel at Borchardt Elementary School; David Hodge at Millswood Elementary School; Brenda Luna at Beckman Elementary School; Carlton Wade at Delta Sierra Middle School; Morgan West at Lodi Middle School; and Veronica Whiteley at Lawrence Elementary School.
Assistant principals include Mohsin Khasimuddin at Tokay and Scott McCullough at McNair.
