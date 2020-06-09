Despite vandalism and rumors spread in an attempt to mar the event, Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest was a success, according to organizers and police.
“I think it went phenomenally well,” Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said Monday morning. “I’m very proud to have everyone involved be respectful at the protest. It was non-violent, peaceful, and everything the organizers said it would be.”
News of a planned Black Lives Matter protest was announced a week ago in response to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of officers with that city’s police department.
Organizers said the event would be peaceful, and that any violent actions during the protest would not be tolerated.
Brucia said several officers assisted with monitoring the event, and that no instances of violence or disruption were reported.
However, he said the department was aware of online rumors of violence at the protest, as well as instances of graffiti around Lodi, but the event was not marred by either report.
Last Friday, the department posted on its Facebook page that it responded to reports of concrete, bricks and other items being placed near the intersection of West Kettleman Lane and South Lower Sacramento Road before the protest.
Upon investigation, it was determined that none of the reports were true, according to the post.
Images of anti-police and anti-BLM graffiti found in various areas of Lodi made the rounds on social media as well.
Sgt. Steve Maynard said the city received reports of anti-police messages spray painted on the wall of the southeast corner of Lodi and Crescent avenues, as well as on a soundwall along Stockton Street near Salas Park.
The symbol for anarchy — A scrawled letter ‘A’ inside a circle — was spray painted on Mills Avenue as well, he said. The city’s graffiti abatement unit was able to remove the vandalism shortly after it was reported, Maynard said.
Brucia said he hoped the entire Lodi community is aware of the event’s message and intent.
“They’re message was pretty constant and clear,” he said. “The fact is we need to end racism, and we need to understand the Black Lives Matter movement. We need to listen more, and make ourselves more aware as to why they are out there holding events like these in cities across the nation.”
The department posted a handful of updates regarding traffic and safety during the protest, and many who commented said there were no looters, as many in the community feared, and that there were no acts of aggression Sunday.
“This was a positive and much needed event,” Brian Bennett said. “I am happy and proud to have been there with my children, sister, inlaws, representing our community and saying ‘enough is enough.’”
Others were pleased the police department was present to make sure the community and those participating in the protest remained safe and unharmed.
“Lodi police really showed up for the protesters today,” Nicole Eggiman Edwards commented. “Love the way they handled the whole thing. Thank you so much! It was electric out there. Brought me to tears many times.”
Lodi Mayor Doug Kuehne said the only real disruption he saw during the protest was when participants began standing on medians in the intersection. However, the organizers pulled them back onto nearby sidewalks, he said.
There was also an instance where passing motorists tried to agitate protest participants once they moved the crowd of some 200 people to DeBenedetti Park, he said. Organizers then moved the protest into the park basin to avoid further confrontations, he said.
“I was thrilled with the professional nature of the protest,” Kuehne said. “They stuck to their timeline, and people disbursed on their own accord. Some people came back a few hours later and protested with the same kind of design, and that was fine because it was peaceful too. It was well planned, and I hope any future protest will take a similar line.”