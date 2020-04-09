WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations regarding masks earlier this week.
In light of new evidence that the the novel coronavirus can be spread by people not showing symptoms of the illness and by activities such as speaking, the CDC is recommending that everyone wear cloth face coverings in public areas where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores or pharmacies.
Cloth masks can help prevent people who have COVID-19 but no symptoms from spreading the virus while speaking or sneezing.
“It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others,” the CDC announced.
Cloth face coverings can include masks, bandannas or scarves. CDC asks that N95 masks and surgical masks be reserved for medical use.
For more information and a video on how to make your own cloth mask, visit www.tinyurl.com/cdc-masks-april.
— K. Cathey
Man injured in Galt shooting
GALT — At 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, Galt Police Department officers responded to the report of shots being fired in the 900 block of Beaver Park Way. Upon arrival, officers learned a shooting victim had taken himself to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim, a Galt resident, was shot once in the leg and sustained a non-life threatening injury. The suspect fled the area prior to arrival, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.
— Wes Bowers
City of Lodi to host virtual Easter adventure
LODI — The egg hunts may be canceled this year, but Lodi will still have Easter fun for local children. The City of Lodi is partnering with Lodi Rocks! and Macaroni Kid for Hoppy Egg-Venture 2.0.
The Easter-themed social distancing event challenges children to paint a rock (or several) with spring themes or to look like Easter eggs. Then, during a walk, they can place their rocks on hard surfaces around the neighborhood. Participants are asked not to pick up any rocks.
Macaroni Kid is providing two free coloring pages that children can color and hang in a front window, so they can be seen from the sidewalk.
Families are encouraged to take photos of their rocks and coloring pages and share them on social media.
Until Friday, Lodi residents can look for painted rocks and coloring pages during their daily walks. (Be sure to stay at least six feet from everyone not in your household!)
For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/egg-venture-2-0.
— K. Cathey
Podcast to tackle Hamid Hayat case
LODI — "Wrongful Conviction: False Confession," a podcast produced by Lava Records, has released a new episode covering the case of Hamid Hayat, a Lodi man who was convicted of providing material support to terrorists and lying to the FBI in 2006.
In 2019, Hayat was released from prison after U.S. District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. found that he had inadequate representation during his original trial. In February of this year, U.S. prosecutors dropped their case against Hayat.
On a new episode of “Wrongful Conviction: False Confession,” released Wednesday, hosts Laura Nirider and Steve Drizen discuss the government’s case against Hayat, his trial and information that has come to light since 2006.
Listeners can find the podcast episode at www.wrongfulconvictionpodcast.com.
— K. Cathey
American Legion won’t hold omelet breakfast
LODI — The American Legion Post 22 will not hold their monthly omelet breakfast for April. Legion officials say the breakfasts will continue once the public orders related to the coronavirus have been lifted.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Highway 12 to be closed at Mokelumne Bridge
STOCKTON — The California Department of Transportation is planning a series of 55-hour, full highway closures of Highway 12 between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 for repair work on the Mokelumne River Bridge located at the Sacramento County line.
Closures will occur as follows:
- April 17 at 9 p.m. to April 20 at 5 a.m.
- April 24 at 9 p.m. to April 27 at 5 a.m.
- May 1 at 9 p.m. to May 4 at 5 a.m.
- May 8 at 9 p.m. to May 11 at 5 a.m.
- May 15 at 9 p.m. to May 18 at 5 a.m.
Access to local residents, businesses and emergency services will be allowed into Tower Park via Glasscock Road from the east and into B&W Resort Marina from the west.
Motorists should consider Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 as alternate routes and should allow additional travel time due to the detour.
— Wes Bowers
RTD adjusts service schedule for Easter
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Regional Transit District will not be running its fixed-route or commuter service on Sunday in observance of Easter Sunday.
In its place, RTD offers its on-demand service, Van Go!, for lifeline purposes only, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For $4 per one-way trip, passengers may book a ride up to two days in advance using the RTD Van Go! app. The app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information on RTD Van Go!, visit www.sjRTD.com/VanGo.
The Downtown Transit Center customer service center will remain closed as directed by local, state and federal regulations in response to COVID-19 precautions until further notice.
RTD passengers who need information about services can can visit www.sjRTD.com, following RTD on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or by calling 209-943-1111.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Pacific creates COVID-19 relief grant for students
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific’s Board of Regents has approved new funding to assist students so that they can focus on pursuing their degree programs.
Pacific’s COVID-19 Relief Grant will provide the following financial support:
- For undergraduates, a $1,450 annual tuition grant for returning and new students who are enrolled in full-time degree programs.
Eligible undergraduate students will receive the annual grant each year of their enrollment for up to eight consecutive semesters based on their class year.
For example, a freshman entering in fall 2020 would receive grant funds for a maximum of eight consecutive semesters. Eligible transfer students will receive the grant for four to six semesters depending on whether they entered as juniors or sophomores.
- $400,000 in need-based aid for eligible graduate, dental, law and pharmacy students experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Project Room Key to house at-risk homeless during pandemic
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County is nearly ready to launch Project Room Key, Adam Cheshire told the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting. Cheshire is the homeless coordinator for the county.
The program will provide short-term housing for homeless residents in the county who test positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, or are in a high-risk category for it.
Up to 140 qualifying residents who currently reside in shelters will be moved to 140 available units for up to 90 days.
The county program is part of the statewide Project Room Key efforts, a collaboration between the State of California and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The statewide program works with hotels to temporarily house homeless Californians at-risk of catching COVID-19, to help prevent the spread of the disease.
— K. Cathey