The Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons typically see increases in the number of those who need food, clothing and shelter, but local charities and nonprofits say this year they have seen an increased demand for services exponentially, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year is nothing like I’ve ever seen,” Grace and Mercy Charitable Foundation founder Cheryl Francis said.
“I’ve been from homeless campsite to campsite, and there always seems to be more people than I’ve seen before,” she said. “I’ve seen more people coming to eat, and some folks who were donors in previous years are utilizing our services now.”
For the last decade, Grace and Mercy has served the less fortunate in Lodi by providing hot meals, clothing and hygiene supplies, all of which are donated by the community.
She said the increase in those who need help has been caused by the pandemic, in which thousands of individuals in the county were laid off due to economic shutdowns.
Although the amount of people the foundation is serving has increased, Francis said the amount of donations from the community has increased as well.
On Sunday, the Lodi/Tokay Christian Club donated a large truckful of bags containing warm clothing and blankets, and last Thursday, Liberty High School in Galt donated several tote bags full of blankets and gloves.
Lodi Christian School held a food drive last week and donated everything to the foundation, while Dolman-Pacific donated 288 gloves and hats as well.
“It really warms my heart that as a community, folks of all different walks of life can come together like this,” Francis said. “I’m beyond grateful.”
One aspect of this giving season that has frustrated Francis is the requirement that all service be outdoors because of COVID-19 restrictions.
After each meal she provides, Francis and her volunteers make sure those they serve leave with gloves, a hat, a coat or blanket to keep warm.
“I’m disappointed though, because I can’t find outdoor furnaces,” she said. “I’ve been to every store in town, and nobody has any. We really need some so those we serve can keep warm while they eat.”
Dr. Leonard Hansen, CEO of the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin, said the California Association of Food Banks reported last week that 6.4 million residents across the state are experiencing food insecurity. That is 2.9 million more than those in need in 2019, he said.
With the pandemic, Hansen said the food bank must provide its donations to needy families through drive-up services at its main location on West Scotts Avenue in Stockton.
He said that in the last nine months, the food bank has served an average of 225 cars a day at its headquarters. That is as much as 50 more cars a day than this time last year, he said, if factoring in the sizes of each household.
For its annual Thanksgiving dinner, Hansen said the food bank provided holiday meals to 2,300 cars. He estimated about 8,500 families benefited from the giveaway.
And because the increase in those needing assistance has increased, Hansen said the organization has expanded its services.
“We’ve come up with pop-up pantries to further help people this year,” he said. “We’ll fill two vans up with food and go to a site. Just recently we went to the homeless camp on Stanislaus Street near Mormon Slough, and we were able to hand out everything in both vans in a short amount of time.”
In addition to pop-up pantries, the food bank has also prepared heavy meal bags, which are large, 24-inch-by-26-inch bags filled with food.
Hansen said while donations are coming in to help the less fortunate, his staff still has to buy certain types of food.
“Even when we go to grocery stores, we can’t find some things,” he said. “Usually people donate stuffing, but that didn’t happen this year. It has been really difficult to find stuffing at the stores.”
Maj. Mark Thielenhaus said during the first three months of the pandemic, the Lodi Salvation Army helped 600 new families that had never needed assistance before.
On Monday, the organization collected 269 donations of food and toys for the less fortunate, and on Friday, it collected enough food donations to create 85 boxes for those in need.
“We don’t normally do our food boxes in December, but we kept finding that more people needed them,” Thielenhaus said. “We’re averaging about 200 food boxes every Wednesday this month, and that’s on top of our normal Christmas efforts.”
While food and toy droves are doing well, thanks to volunteer efforts from local churches, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign this year has seen the number of volunteers drop drastically.
Typically, 1,200 volunteers stand outside local businesses collecting donations in the organization’s trademark red kettles. This year, that number was down to about 875, Thielenhaus said.
In addition, many business declined to let volunteers collect outside due to COVID-19 restrictions, he said.
The Red Kettle campaign collected $45,000 as of Monday, but the goal set for 2020 was $85,000. However, the Kettle Kick-off event held in November collected $160,000.
“The faithful are still remaining faithful, and it’s been amazing,” Thielenhaus said. “But our regular supporters are hurting. They’re impacted at their companies or where they work by COVID, either through a reduction in hours and pay, or through layoffs. It’s absolutely hurting us overall.”