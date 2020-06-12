An organizer for Saturday’s planned protest in Lodi said the event will be much like the demonstration held last Sunday at the corner of Lower Sacramento Road and Kettleman Lane.
Nicole Segovia said she is one of several people organizing the demonstration, to be held at the same intersection. In fact, her group is even working with the organizers of last week’s protest, Bobbi Owens and Carlos Gabriel, to make sure the event goes smoothly.
“We’re just protesting human rights,” Segovia said. “It doesn’t matter what color you are, this is just a matter of what’s right and what’s wrong.”
Segovia said while the demonstration is a part of the Black Lives Matter movement, she doesn’t want Lodians, or anyone in San Joaquin County, to think only Democrats and liberals will be out at the intersection.
“That isn’t the point of this event,” she said. “As Lodians, we need to put our political parties aside, come together and fight for change.”
While she is unsure exactly how many people will attend, Segovia said she is communicating with the Lodi Police Department to ensure everyone will be safe, and will have “peace marshals” stationed at the four corners of the intersection to make sure people follow the rules.
Those rules include no political statements, no alcohol, and no violence.
“The last thing we need at this event is rioting,” she said. “It’s just not right. But all it takes is one person to come and do something that will ruin the message and the point.”
Attendees will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing, as well.
Segovia will have speakers, and provide a sound system so attendees can voice their concerns or frustrations, she said.
The demonstration will begin at 10 a.m. and end around noon or 1 p.m., Segovia said.
For more information, email nickle.segovia@gmail .com.