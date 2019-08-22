Lodi Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during their annual Out Here with Animals celebration this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.
“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Lodi community,” said Robert Rogers, manager of the Lodi Tractor Supply.
Customers can also support local animal shelters by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here with Animals, Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Lodi rescues and shelters. Tractor Supply is located at 360 S. Cherokee Lane. Contact the store at 209-369-5528 for more information or details about participating in the pet adoption.