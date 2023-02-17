SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho has announced that applications are now being accepted for this year’s in-person Citizens Academy.

The program is designed to engage residents in discussion about public safety and criminal justice issues. Participants learn about Sacramento County’s criminal justice system, including the roles of law enforcement, prosecutors and the courts. Topics include the anatomy of a criminal case, specialized areas of prosecution, crime scene investigation and crime lab analysis, local gangs, use of force, and more. There is also an opportunity for a field trip to the 911 Communications Center.