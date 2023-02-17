SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho has announced that applications are now being accepted for this year’s in-person Citizens Academy.
The program is designed to engage residents in discussion about public safety and criminal justice issues. Participants learn about Sacramento County’s criminal justice system, including the roles of law enforcement, prosecutors and the courts. Topics include the anatomy of a criminal case, specialized areas of prosecution, crime scene investigation and crime lab analysis, local gangs, use of force, and more. There is also an opportunity for a field trip to the 911 Communications Center.
There is no cost to participants. The 10-week course is held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday from April 4 to June 13 at the Sacramento Police Department’s Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 17. Applications are available online at www.sacda.org under the “In the Community” tab.
Free computer classes to be offered at the Lodi Public Library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will offer the following free classes in the Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St., through the month of March.
• Computer Basics: March 1 and March 29 at 12:30 p.m.
• Internet Essentials: March 2 at 12:30 p.m.
• Beginning Excel: March 6-7 at 10 a.m.
• File Management Essentials: March 8-9 at 12:30 p.m. and March 27-28 at 10 a.m.
• Windows 11 Essentials: March 15-16 at noon.
• Intermediate Excel: March 20-21 at 10 a.m.
• Introduction to PowerPoint: March 22 at 10 a.m.
• Beginning Microsoft Word: Mar 22-23 at 12:30 p.m.
Each daily session is about 2 1/2 hours long. Advance registration is required and seating is limited.
The library also offers one-on-one computer coaching at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Registration is not required for those sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.