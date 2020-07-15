LODI — In response to current COVID-19 mandates, the American Legion Post 22 is cancelling its July 16 general meeting. In addition, the July Omelet Breakfast has been cancelled.
Post 22 remains hopeful that August will bring better news. Announcements regarding August will be released as the date of that month’s meeting is closer.
— Wes Bowers
County’s Coastal Cleanup Day postponed
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — With COVID-19 outbreaks on the rise throughout the state, San Joaquin County has announced that its annual Coastal Cleanup Day event, scheduled for Sept. 26, has been canceled.
The San Joaquin County Department of Public Works hopes the annual clean-up event can be rescheduled for the spring of 2021.
The county has participated in Coastal Cleanup Day since 1999. While it is not a coastal jurisdiction, its cities, towns and farmlands are surrounded by rivers, streams, pools and inlets that feed into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and where debris is often discarded.
As an alternative to Coastal Cleanup Day, county Public Works is asking residents to conduct a top-to-bottom household and yard clean-up during the month of September.
For more information, visit www.sjcleanwater.org or call 209-468-0219.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Park Commission cancels July 22 meeting
STOCKTON — Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout San Joaquin County, the county’s Park Commission has canceled its July 22 meeting.
For more information, visit www.sjparks.com.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County Housing Authority seeks new member
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Housing Authority Board. Applicants must be residents of the county and be older than 62. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 7.
The board will consider applications at its Sept. 1 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton, online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees, or by emailing committees@sjgov.org. You can also call 209-468-2350 or fax 209-468-3694.
— Wes Bowers