Visitors to Lodi Lake will see the water level at the park decline this week, but there is no need to worry.
Water in the lake will be lowered today in preparation for annual maintenance, and as the Riverbank Restoration Project gets underway.
The Woodbridge Irrigation District drains the lake by about two feet every February as part of its operating plan. The lake’s depth is typically 12 feet.
During this time, the district’s fish screens are cleaned, and City of Lodi Public Works staff typically inspect storm drains, as well as perform cleaning and maintenance on the Lodi Surface Water Treatment Plant.
In addition to annual maintenance, this city will be using the water drainage to undertake the Lodi Lake Shoreline Restoration Project, which includes removing falling trees and concrete debris along the riverbank, installing concrete rip-rap and planting new trees, among other repair work.
Lyman Chang, the city’s deputy public works director, said staff applied for a state grant several years ago to fund an erosion prevention project.
With Assemblyman Jim Cooper’s help, the city was awarded a $1 million state grant in 2018, and immediately hired an engineering firm to perform the California Environmental Quality Act process, which includes permitting and design work.
“The permit process was estimated to take 18 to 24 months,” Chang said. “The city and our consultant promptly submitted the applications to get the permit process moving, however, the process has taken longer than expected.”
Chang said the last permit required before work can officially begin should be approved in the coming weeks.
The goal is to begin the work sometime around Feb. 26. If the permit is not approved by that time, work may be postponed until next year, when WID drains the lake again, he said.
“Woodbridge Irrigation District) has granted us a one-week extension to March 6 before raising their dam,” he said. “We are working really hard with the permitting agencies and the contractor to make the repairs happen this February. In addition, the work needs to be performed in dry or light rain condition as required by one of the permit.”
The lake’s water level will return to its regular depth in mid-March, the city said, after both the restoration project and the WID maintenance are complete.