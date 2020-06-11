A fire gutted one home and damaged at least one more on the 700 block of Kettleman Lane on Thursday evening.
Four engines and two ladder trucks responded to the scene as firefighters battled a blaze that gutted a two-story house and half of a duplex. In addition to units from Lodi Fire Department, an engine from Morada Fire Department and a ladder truck from Stockton Fire Department were part of the response. Meanwhile, units from Woodbridge Fire District and Mokolumne Fire District covered the city.
Josh Oren, who owns the duplex and lives in the half closest to the two-story house, said he heard a large explosion behind his house and went to investigate. Where the fences meet between the duplex, the two-story house and a third house behind his, a large blaze had started and was spreading fast.
Oren ran back inside to get his wife, their two children ages 8 and 3, and two dogs out of the house, with the help of passersby who rushed to the scene.
One of the first on scene was Bobby Borchert, a retired firefighter from Orange County, who was walking his dog in the area when he saw the smoke. Borchert checked to homes to make sure nobody was inside, and said it appeared the fire started in one of the backyards.
Battalion Chief Shane Langone said the call went out for a two-story structure fire, and encountered heavy smoke as the engines got close. A heavy pall of smoke covered Kettleman and drifted down a quarter mile to darken the intersection of Kettleman Lane and Hutchins Street.
Upon arriving, Langone and his crew encountered a heavy fire on the first floor of the structure, as well as Oren’s duplex.
Personnel on the scene battled the fire on several fronts. Firefighters sent hoses in through the front of both houses, while more battled the blaze from a nearby back yard, keeping the flames from spreading through the trees to more residences.
Langone said he did not know what caused the fire.
Paul Stovall and his family rent the two-story house, and said it was a total loss, with nothing really worth salvaging. He, his wife Cathrine, and their four kids (two Tokay High students and two Lodi Middle School students) were at church when the fire occurred.
“Thank God none of us were home,” Paul said.
The fire did not reach the house to the east of the Stovalls’.
The Stovalls have family in Stockton whom they said they would stay with on Thursday night, and the Orens have family in town to help them out. Oren said the family renting the other unit of the duplex were in the process of moving out, and were not there.
Editor Scott Howell contributed to this report.