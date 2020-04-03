With Lodi Unified School District’s announcement on Thursday that schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, so too does the curtain close on spring sports.
That send Lodi High athletic director Robert Winterhalter and Tokay High athletic director Michael Holst into another round of cancellation calls and emails for referees and transportation.
“There’s lots of questions right now about equipment returns and refunds for teams,” Winterhalter said. “I was telling coaches and secretaries that those details will get sorted out, right now we just want to make sure athletes are safe, and people aren’t showing up to events that have been canceled."
For Holst, the cancellations are becoming almost old hat by now, after LUSD first canceled school until April 6, then pushed it back to April 17, and now to the end of the school year.
“I don’t think it’s a surprise given what’s happened of the last week,” Holst said. “I think if you would have told me a month ago, I would have said I don’t think we’ll miss any time. But it’s changing daily. It’s kind of sad, because a lot of our kids never got a goodbye. They went off for spring break, and never came back.”
As a central location in the Sac-Joaquin Section, Tokay was set to host several postseason events: TCAL swimming and track, a section divisional track meet, and the section swim meet. Those are all now off the board.
“I talked to (SJS assistant commissioner) Will DeBoard today about the Tokay track,” Winterhalter said. “It was going to be used for the Division I meet, but we can’t do that now because the district has canceled all activities. He didn’t seem that surprised.”
The TCAL is set to have a video conference with all its ADs next Wednesday, and Winterhalter said he expects most of the other schools in the league to be in the same boat. Lincoln High, a member of the TCAL, also canceled activities for the remainder of the school year.
Now athletic departments are trying to see in their crystal balls whether fall sports will be affected by the global pandemic. Holst said summer practices will most likely be affected.
“I don’t imagine we’d be able to go ahead and be ready by June 1 unless there was a drastic shift in anything,” Holst said. “Maybe if thing get back to semi-normal, the section could maybe look at not having a dead period? For athletic departments our football program’s generating 40% of our revenue on site. That’s pretty big coming off of losing baseball and softball.”
There are other considerations: Winterhalter is weighing what to do about year-end awards banquets, and events where incoming freshmen come to meet the coaches. Holst is wondering what to do about registration, and how to get physicals for athletes.
“It’s different. You just roll with it. You just feel for the kids because it is out of their control right now,” Holst said. “It’s maybe something they can look back on in the future and get something out of it. You always hear coaches say it could be your last play, but I don’t think anybody expected this.”