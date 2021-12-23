Changes for food waste coming to Lodi in the new year

Although a new law prohibiting Californians from placing food waste in the trash goes into effect Jan. 1, city officials said it will not be enforced immediately.
Lodi Public Works director Charles Swimley said the city’s initial outreach information about the new law — SB 1383 — will be included in Waste Management’s 2022 mailer that typically details pick-up schedules.
Outreach information will be focused on education, he said, adding the new mandate and anticipated corresponding rate increases will not take effect until some time in the summer.
In 2016, Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 1383 into law, setting methane emission reduction targets for California.
The bill’s goal is to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills 75% from 2014 levels by 2025, or from about 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons.
The law requires every jurisdiction in the state to provide organic waste collection services to businesses and residents, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Organic waste includes food, green material, landscape and pruning waste, organic textiles and carpets, lumber, wood, paper products, printing and writing paper, manure, biosolids, digestate and sludges, according to CalRecycle.
When these organic materials break down they emit methane, a climate “super pollutant” 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
According to CalRecycle, organic materials make up 20% of the state’s methane.
The new law requires residents to place all excess food into their yard waste bins instead of the trash.
When local trash collectors such as Waste Management collect the bins, the contents will be placed on a compost pile to create biogas, a renewable energy source that can be used as fuel for vehicles or a replacement of natural gas used for heating and cooking, according to www.nationalgrid.com.
Because residents will be required to place food waste in the green bins, Waste Management will begin picking them up once a week, rather than every other week.
This will most likely cause refuse rates to increase, which the Lodi City Council will begin discussing during a February shirtsleeve meeting, Swimley said.
“Staff is expected to receive preliminary rate information after the first of the year from Waste Management,” he said. “Unfortunately, we do not have an indication on the extent of the increase at this time but staff will work very hard with Waste Management to minimize the financial impacts to our customers.”
California will become only the second state in the country to ban residents from throwing food waste into the trash.
Last year, Vermont implemented a law directing residents to compost waste in their yards, place it in their green waste bins for curbside pickup, or take it to waste stations.
The cities of Seattle and San Francisco have similar programs.
When SB 1383 was signed into law, California also set a 2025 goal of diverting 20% of food that would have gone to landfills to feed people in need.
According to CalRecycle, residents send 11.2 billion pounds of food to landfills each year, some of which was still fresh enough to feed people in need.
Under SB 1383, food service business such as supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and large event venues must start donating their excess food to soup kitchens, food banks and other food recovery programs.
Supermarkets must start donating excess food in 2022, while hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and large event venues must do so in 2024.
For more information about SB 1383, visit www.calrecycle.ca.gov/organics/slcp.