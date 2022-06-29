Three men are in custody — including a Lodi resident — after a teenager was rushed to the hospital following a shooting on Highway 99 Monday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol reported that at about 3:10 p.m. that day, the driver of a Nissan Altima fired multiple rounds into another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of Kettleman Lane.
A teenage passenger in the victim’s vehicle was struck in the head by the gunfire, the CHP said.
The driver of the victim vehicle was able to take the teen to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, where CHP officers responded to investigate, reports state.
During the investigation, CHP officers were able to identify 21-year-old Lodi resident Moses Mercado as the shooter. He was located on Tuesday and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm, the CHP said.
A passenger in the Nissan, identified as 21-year-old Bella Villanueva of Ripon, was also arrested. She was charged on suspicion of aiding and abetting, conspiracy and concealing evidence.
In addition, 29-year-old Edgar Hernandez of Stockton was arrested on suspicion of carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm concealed in a vehicle, the CHP said.
All three were booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Lodi Police Department on Tuesday said the victim was transported to UC Davis after initial treatment at Lodi Memorial. The teen’s condition is unknown.
“We want to assure the public that these acts of violence are not random, but are often targeted attacks between parties that know each other,” CHP Capt. Mel Hutsell said in a media statement.
“We take these types of incidents very seriously and are committed to ensuring public safety,” Hutsell added.
According to the San Joaquin County Jail inmate database, Mercado is being held without bail and appeared in court at 1:30 p.m. on June 30.
Villanueva is being held on $200,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court at the same time.
Hernandez was released before Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the CHP Valley Division’s Investigations Services Unit at 916-731-6300.
