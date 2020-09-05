“The stars will never be won by little minds; we must be big as space itself.” — Robert A. Heinlein, science fiction author and aeronautical engineer
In the late 1970s, a young boy launched model rockets in Vinewood Park, just behind his family’s home on Mills Avenue.
The boy had a passion for science and math. He dreamed of one day working on real spacecraft, of exploring worlds far beyond Earth.
That boy was Mark Johnson, and his dream has come true.
Today, Johnson is an engineer and division leader for NASA, helping oversee missions that send amazing machines millions of miles into space.
The latest adventure is being played out right now, as the rover Perseverance hurtles toward Mars.
With its array of instruments, Perseverance should bring a new and crucial understanding of the Red Planet, knowledge that could help NASA put an astronaut there one day.
Johnson’s career is entwined with those of many space missions, but Perseverance is unique. The rover includes gee-whiz technology never built before.
Moreover, it was completed and launched when many organizations were shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASA leaders considered postponing the Perseverance launch. With near-unanimity, though, the legion of employees working on the machine agreed to finish and launch.
This minute, the rover reflecting that can-do spirit — which Johnson and many others helped create — is racing to Mars at 25,000 miles per hour.
An early love of learning
He devoured books. Even before classes at Vinewood School, Johnson would sometimes be curled up in a corner of the living room, reading.
One of his favorites was “Tell Me Why?,” which posed and answered such questions as: Why are insects attracted to light?
Johnson had a natural hunger for knowledge, said his mom, Patty, who still lives in the family home on Mills. (Johnson’s dad, Dale, passed away in 2018.)
“He really loved learning, and still does. We just encouraged him. We went to air shows and science museums. He really didn’t require much direction,” she said.
Plus, Johnson’s teachers, starting with his kindergarten teacher, Joan Morrison, were exceptional, she said.
Johnson’s younger brother, Matthew, was also a gifted student and is now an ornithologist and professor of ecology at Humboldt State University.
“We both ended up involved with things that fly,” quipped Mark Johnson.
The Johnson household, Patty Johnson said, was strewn with Legos, Erector sets, and a wide collection of reading materials. Johnson’s interests were diverse, but tilted toward science — and space.
He recalls, as a fourth-grader, deciding to become what he described at the time as a “space architect.”
The next year, he saw “Star Wars” for the first time, and his decision was cemented.
“I have never wavered since then, and it has been a great decision,” he said. “At NASA, most of us are a small part of a big team — cogs, in a sense — working together toward a big goal. Not everyone enjoys that environment. I do.”
When he entered Lodi High, his goal was clear.
“He told me he wanted to a valedictorian,” said his mom. “I said, ‘Well, sure, whatever.’”
He studied very, very hard, but much of the coursework, especially in subjects like trigonometry and physics, came naturally.
He had time to help start a games club and play in the band.
In fact, he says he was a “band geek,” and played trombone. Candy, his high school sweetheart — who later became his wife — played the clarinet.
And when the class of 1984 accepted their diplomas at the Grape Bowl, one of four valedictorians was Mark Edward Johnson. ...
During the pandemic, a triumph
For those needing an emotional uplift during the season of COVID-19, consider — and perhaps marvel at — Perseverance.
Its journey to Mars is approximately 34 million miles.
Reflecting America’s spirit of discovery and adventure, Perseverance is an astonishing machine that will roll across the Martian landscape, testing soil, rocks and air, listening for any sounds, and sending back a cascade of images and data.
If there was ever life on Mars, it is likely that Perseverance will find it. It will dig rock and soil samples from an ancient river delta and store them for eventual return and analysis on Earth.
Piggybacking on Perseverance is a little drone helicopter known as Ingenuity that will float over the surface of Mars, checking out likely places for future landings and perhaps colonization.
As division manager for mechanical systems, Johnson has responsibility for many of the engineers who built the rover and drone.
At one point, NASA leaders considered postponing the project because of the pandemic. They didn’t.
“The people working on it were committed to going ahead; we deal with a lot of challenges on these projects. We considered this another challenge to meet,” Johnson said.
Much work was shifted to home offices, schedules reshuffled, communications enhanced. The final physical work was done with extreme safety precautions.
A small emblem was affixed to the rover showing the symbol of the medical community, a serpent and staff, holding up Earth. It is a tribute to the perseverance of healthcare workers around the world during the pandemic.
Early on the morning of July 30 at Cape Canaveral in Florida, a rocket fired, the earth shook, and the rover was lifted into space.
On schedule.
It should reach Mars on February 18, 2021.
A confluence of genius
Tucked into the foothills above Pasadena is a campus like no other.
The Jet Propulsion Lab is an elite intellectual nexus bustling with genius. It is where Johnson works, managing more than 1,000 employees, making sure the mechanical systems of space rovers and probes are created with both creativity and precision.
It’s a position, and challenge, he’s been working toward for many years.
After Lodi High, Johnson studied at the University of Southern California, graduating with honors. He then attended graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin, earning a master’s in aeronautical engineering.
His career since has included work on the Space Shuttle for Boeing, teaching at the University of Texas, and helping design the solar array for the International Space Station.
Working on the solar array was a career highlight, he said, because it was hands-on, going from concept to completion, and involving lots of drawings, consultations, and mock-ups.
As the system neared completion, a version of it was dropped into a pool at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and astronauts were dropped in, too.
With the pool mimicking the effects of space, the submerged astronauts completed a list of repairs.
Johnson, a young engineer at the time working for Lockheed, was at a computer next to the pool, monitoring every move and making sure the repairs were done correctly — just in case.
In fact, the solar array, sort of like a foldable curtain, required attention at one point, and the astronauts aboard the station accomplished a repair worthy of MacGyver.
Since 1999, Johnson has worked at JPL’s foothill campus. One of his most satisfying projects was serving as a lead engineer for the InSight lander mission, aimed at probing the geology of seismology of Mars.
The InSight was his sole focus, and he had overall responsibility for nearly every mechanical gadget and gizmo, from cameras and radios to the landing legs and the parachute that helped give the InSight a cushy landing.
In fact, on Nov. 26, 2018, the Insight did land safely on Mars.
Johnson was among colleagues and spouses at an auditorium in Pasadena as the touch-down was presented on a huge screen above them.
“Candy gave me a kiss. Then I shook hands with a lot of people. It’s a moment I will remember,” he said.
Gazing up on a clear night
In recent years, there’s been a surge of interest in space, in part thanks to Elon Musk, the unconventional entrepreneur who helped found Tesla and started SpaceX.
In May, SpaceX sent two astronauts to the Space Station and then returned them to Earth. It marked the first commercial mission ferrying astronauts to the Space Station and back home.
“There is no doubt Musk ... is a driving force that raises all of our boats,” Johnson said. “But it is worth noting that he’s had a lot of government help along the way.”
The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, has entered the space race with his company, Blue Origin.
For young people interested in a space career, the involvement of Musk and Bezos is positive, Johnson said.
“Anyone who wants to pursue a job in the industry, and who is willing to work hard, they can do it. With NASA and SpaceX and Blue Origin and others, there are more opportunities than most people realize,” he said.
Johnson, 54, has never regretted his own decision to pursue a career in space, made so many years ago as a child in Lodi. He has a gratifying job, a good life.
Johnson and his wife, Candy, live in Santa Clarita, where Candy works for the city. They have two grown children, Sam and Molly, and a Welsh terrier named Jenna.
On a very clear night, out walking with Candy and Jenna, Johnson can sometimes gaze into the heavens and spot the International Space Station.
“To see it up there, and to know that, along with hundreds of other people, I helped create it, well, that’s a special feeling.”