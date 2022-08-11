Young excited to lead Lodi Unified

Neil Young, right, is congratulated by Lodi Unified board member Ron Freitas after being named the district’s next superintendent.

 Courtesy photograph

More than 20 years after leaving the classroom for administrative positions, Neil Young was named Lodi Unified School District's next superintendent Tuesday night.

The district's board of education reported out of closed session that it voted 6-0, with vice chair Courtney Porter abstaining, to appoint Young to the position.