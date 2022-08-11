Young excited to lead Lodi Unified

More than 20 years after leaving the classroom for administrative positions, Neil Young was named Lodi Unified School District's next superintendent Tuesday night.
The district's board of education reported out of closed session that it voted 6-0, with vice chair Courtney Porter abstaining, to appoint Young to the position.
Young will first take on an initial training period as associate superintendent before moving into the top administrative position, according to Tuesday's staff report.
His base salary will be $198,278 as associate superintendent and $265,000 as superintendent.
“I’m excited,” Young said Wednesday. “I think it’s a great honor to be chosen as the next superintendent, having worked as many years in the district as I have.”
Young began his tenure in the district as a teacher at Vinewood Elementary School in 1998, and made the move to administration just three years later when he became vice principal at Woodbridge Middle School
He has served in various other roles, including principal at Elkhorn School, the district’s GATE school, director of the district’s after school program and the its director of personnel. Young is currently the assistant superintendent of elementary education, a post he was appointed to last year.
He said each position he has held in his 24-year career has given him opportunities to learn as much as he can about the district, and becoming superintendent was never on his mind.
“We have amazing chidlren in this district, and I’ve gotten to know many families,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with them and the Lodi community.”
During Tuesday's meeting, Porter explained he abstained from approving Young as superintendent because he felt the process was rushed.
Porter said the board should have opened the position up to both internal and external candidates simultaneously.
“Also I think we needed to include more stakeholders,” he said. “The superintendent’s position is so complex, and yes employee groups (should have been included), but also students, people from (the community). It’s a complex problem to hire a superintendent, and it didn’t need a simple solution. It needed a thoughtful engagement of a lot of people and collaboration in solving what we were trying to do.”
Nichols-Washer, one of the state’s longest tenured superintendents, announced in May that she will retire after the 2022-23 school year. She was named Lodi Unified’s superintendent in 2008.
Last month, the board approved a selection process that gave priority to internal candidates at Washer’s request.
Lodi Education Association president Lisa Wilkins said a search should have included external candidates, and voiced her concerns with the selection process Tuesday night.
She said she served on the interview panel with other bargaining group representatives, and those vetting candidates were not allowed to ask follow-up questions or weigh their pros and cons.
“It really bothers me that this process was so opaque and hidden from the public,” Wilkins said. “And it really bothers me that there are several candidates within the county even, that would be very good superintendents for this district and they were not considered. But what really bothers me mostly, is the way the process happened. The fact that Dr. Washer was there and was conducting the questions, I felt that it made the candidates not be completely truthful, and inhibited some of their answers.”
Teacher Kelly Hansston agreed with Porter and Wilkins, and said while she liked Young, the district did not do its due diligence in finding a new superintendent.
She noted Brian Biedermann, a teacher in the Stockton Unified School District, who ran for San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools in the June primary, as a potential candidate to replace Cathy Nichols-Washer.
“I have not found a single person who has a negative thing to say about (Biedermann),” Hansston said. “I have talked to teachers in Stockton Unified who say they are inspired by him. I love my fellow teachers, but we’re not feeling that inspired right now. And I think we should just continue the search and look a little further. You might be surprised by what you find.”
Desiree Wise, president of the district's California School Employees Association unit, said it was her hope the Lodi Unified would promote from within more often.
She thanked district staff and the board for including the bargaining units in selecting a new superintendent.
“Even though Dr. Washer was there, she was off to the side,” Wise said. “She asked us how we wanted to go — do we want to go round robin, do we want to ask (questions). We had time to ask clarifying questions beforehand. There wasn’t any time for (candidates) to give their own feedback, but I thought (the process) was great.”
Board of education member George Neely said he initially favored opening the superintendent search to outside candidates.
Neely is the district’s representative on the California School Board Association assembly, and he said representatives from school districts in the area warned him not to search for outside candidates.
He noted Stockton Unified as one agency that has hired superintendents from other areas, only to replace them after less than a full year on the job.
“What we do is take care of what we’ve got,” Neely said. “Mr. Young, I think, is going to do a fantastic job. This guy is amazing, and were very lucky to have him. We had two great candidates come forward, and that’s a tough position to be in, to pick the one it goes to.”
Board president Susan Macfarlane said the district was fortunate to have Young in its employ, and she appreciated his broad experience from a variety of roles.
“He’s only been assistant superintendent for one year, and I think he brings a lot of knowledge and background to the position,” she said. “We have a green superintendent with a lot of knowledge and a lot of experience, and that’s why we liked the option of promoting from within, and we found somebody that we value.”
