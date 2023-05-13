Despite protest from neighbors whose families have lived in the area for decades, the San Joaquin County Planning Commission has given the green light for a new winery outside of Lodi.
The commission last Thursday unanimously approved a use permit for Celia Hung to build her 157 California Reserve, Inc. winery located at 21200 N. Davis Road.
The winery will be built in two phases over five years, the first of which includes construction of a 10,530-square-foot production facility and a 2,300-square-foot crush pad.
The second phase will see the construction of a 9,930-square-foot multi-purpose building and a 1,500-square-foot tasting room.
Hung will also add 9,500 square feet to the production facility during the second phase.
Her winery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, with a proposed 121 events throughout the year.
Four of those will be wine release events with a maximum of 300 guests each time, and 12 will be marketing events, also with a maximum of 300 in attendance.
Another 65 will be small-scale events with a maximum of 80 guests, and 40 will be large-scale events with a maximum of 300 people.
The events are expected to last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and any music performed is to cease at 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
Hung, who is also developing the Lake House project on Turner Road in Lodi across the street from the former General Mills site, has owned her vineyard 20 years, and said she has a passion for growing.
She currently sells her grapes to larger wineries for their own production, and said she always wondered how they would taste once taurned into wine.
When the wineries would not respond to her inquiries about the product, she said she decided to become a certified winemaker with the University of California system to produce her own wine.
“I have no control of my crop if I don’t make it into wine,” she said. “I don’t have contact with my customers without wine. It’s vitally important to have direct contact with customers. As a small vineyard and winery owner, this is the only way we can survive and continue to pursue our dream.”
Access to Hung’s winery would be via an easement from Davis Road, as her property is actually east of that road and one mile south of Peltier Road.
Neighbors with properties adjacent to hers opposed the project, stating the easement was a private driveway used by farming families who have worked the land since the 1800s.
Jeff Thompson said his family has grown grapes in the area a long time, and there are right places and wrong places to build large wineries.
He said if the project actually fronted Davis Road, the neighbors would probably not have a problem.
“If we’re simply talking about a wine producing facility, I don’t think we’d have much of a problem with it,” he said. “But where things fall apart is when you add a marketing component that requires substantial burdens on neighbors — our family in particular — with traffic down that road.”
Lance Pierovich said his family, too, has lived in the immediate area for generations, and lamented that neighbors do not need some 29,000 people a year traveling that easement to taste wine or listen to music.
“This is farming country, not the Hollywood Bowl,” he said. “There is no need for a new winery in Lodi. There are 85 wineries in Lodi, and you can go to just about any one of them to have them custom cut your grape, and they will make wine to your specifications.”
Pierovich added there is plenty of room for concerts at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, and that a wine tasting room would be better suited for Hung’s hotel project on Turner Road.
That project includes a four-story hotel with 92 suites, an 80-seat ground floor restaurant and 18,500 square feet of commercial space.
Planning commissioners said they understood the neighbors’ concerns over traffic and changing the landscape of decades-old farmland.
However, they said they are unable to deny a project on those grounds.
“Even though you may not like what they are doing, they are doing absolutely everything that should be done,” commissioner Jass Sangha said. “We’re not here to preach, we’re not here to tell people what to do. We’re here to look at land use, and the land use there ... ag land does permit this.”
Commissioner Donald Ruhstaller said he has known the families opposed to the project his whole life, but agreed with Sangha’s comments.
“I wish there was something we could do other than what our job is, and our job is to look at land use,” he said. “I don’t believe all the events they are proposing are actually going to happen. I think this is going to be a two-phased, five-year project, and so much is going to happen between now and then.”
