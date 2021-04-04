An early morning fire on Easter Sunday gutted four units -- including a church and preschool -- at the business plaza located at Cherokee and Pioneer. Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. and were still extinguishing the fire at 9 a.m. A man who said his father owns the plaza noted that another unit was slated to be a doctor's office.
Fire destroys four units at Lodi business plaza
- News-Sentinel Staff
