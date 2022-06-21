School start, dismissal times for Lodi Unified to change in new school year

Students leave as school is out for the day at Tokay High School Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE PHOTOGRAPH

The Lodi Unified School District reminded the community on Monday that due to SB 328, start times for many of its campuses will change in the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

At the middle school level, only Elkhorn and Serna will see changes to their schedules, with the former moving from a 7:50 a.m. start time to 8 a.m., and the latter moving from an 8:05 a.m. start time to 8:50 a.m.

Elkhorn will be dismissed at 2:23 p.m. and Serna at 2:45 p.m.

Bear Creek, Lodi, McNair and Tokay high schools will all move from a 7:20 a.m. start time to 8:30 a.m., while Liberty High School moves from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Plaza Robles High School will move from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and Independence High School will move from 7:10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m

Bear Creek, Lodi, McNair and Tokay will be dismissed at 3:20 p.m., while McNair will be dismissed at 3:23 p.m. Plaza Robles and Independence will be dismissed at 1:48 p.m. and 3:10 p.m., respectively, and Liberty will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.

Adams, Borchardt, Larson and Mosher elementary schools will start at 8:15 a.m. and dismiss between 2:10 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

Clairmont, Davis, Live Oak, Lockeford and Victor will start at 8 a.m. and dismiss between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Beckman Elementary School will start at 8:05 a.m. and dismiss at 2:06 p.m.

For more information, visit bit.ly/LodiUSDBellSchedule2022.