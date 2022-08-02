Lodi witnessed two major accidents on its roadways over the weekend, including one collision that resulted in a fatality.
Late Saturday evening, a Stockton man being pursued by the California Highway Patrol died after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Harney Lane.
The unidentified man, 31, was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to a CHP report.
The pursuit began at approximately 11:44 p.m. when a man was reportedly witnessed driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed traveling eastbound on Highway 12 just west of Interstate 5.
CHP officers attempted to make an enforcement stop and a pursuit ensued east into Lodi.
Just minutes before midnight, the motorcycle was headed east on Harney Lane at approximately 70 mph when the driver allegedly ran a red light at the Stockton Street intersection and collided with the rear of a Ford F-150 truck that was making a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected into the eastbound lane. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.
Earlier Saturday, a bicyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a hit-and run on Turner Road, according to Lt. Sean Blandford with the Lodi Police Department.
The injured man was riding his bicycle through the crosswalk at the intersection of Turner and Lower Sacramento roads, just west of Lodi Lake and in front of the former General Mills plant, at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a white truck. The driver of the truck was headed westbound on Turner and allegedly ran a red light at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle before deflecting into the bicyclist, Blandford said. No other injuries were reported.
The truck left the scene but was later found abandoned in the 2500 block of Tejon Street, about a mile from the accident scene. Police are investigating leads related to the abandoned truck, Blanford said.
