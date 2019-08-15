LODI — Lawyers in the Library will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St.
Lawyers in the Library is a periodic legal clinic consisting of licensed, practicing attorneys who are in good standing with the State Bar of California and members of the San Joaquin County Bar Association.
Anyone can attend the clinic and there is no cost for a face-to-face brief meeting with an attorney. It is a first-come-first-served event.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi’s Vienna Nursing & Rehab wins award
LODI — Vienna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has been recognized as a 2019 Silver — Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in long term and post-acute care.
“Vienna is very proud of this national ward recognition,” said Corey Wright, Vienna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center administrator. “Our employees are the reason we are able to provide great quality care, so a big thank you to our dedicated staff for making it happen every day.”
The National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and health care outcomes.
With the Silver award, Vienna can now advance in further developing comprehensive approaches that meet the criteria required for the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award.
The award will be presented during AHCA/ NCAL’s 70th Convention & Expo in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 13-16.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi High to host college and career night Aug. 26
LODI — The annual college and career planning night will take place at Lodi High School, 3 S. Pacific Ave, Lodi, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
The planning night will feature over 400 representatives from different colleges, companies, and technical or trade schools, to inform students about the many options available to them upon graduation.
For more information about the college and career planning night visit the school’s website at http://lodihigh.lodiusd.net.
— Oula Miqbel
Teen Book Club to meet monthly at Galt library
GALT — The Galt-Marian O. Lawrence Library, 1000 Caroline Ave., Galt, will host a Teen Book Club, that will be hosted on the third Friday of each month at 3:30 pm.
The Teen Book Club is open to individuals 13 to 18 years old.
Teens are invited to enjoy snacks and participate in fun discussions about the selected book of the month.
For more information about the teen book club., individuals are encouraged to call 916-264-2920 and talk to library staff.
— Oula Miqbel
Backpack giveaway, health fair on Saturday
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Jim Cooper will host a backpack giveaway and health fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Luther Burbank High School, 3500 Florin Road, Sacramento.
Cooper will provide 3,000 free backpacks and school supplies to children, as well as free dental screenings, immunizations, physicals, haircuts, and blood pressure screenings to families in need.
The health fair is a partnership with Access Dental, Elica Healthcare, California Northstate University, Federico Beauty Institute, and the Economic Growth Institute.
This free community event will also include dental kits, immunizations, vision screenings and vouchers for eye exams, healthcare enrollment, boys and girls bike giveaway, music and entertainment, healthy food demonstrations, educational games, and meet and greets with Sacramento Kings Dancers and Mascot Slamson the Lyon.
Backpacks, supplies, and health screenings will be distributed and administered on a first come first serve basis.
For more information about this event contact Communications Director Skyler Wonnacott at 916-960-3951.
— Oula Miqbel
Valley Air District gets $10M in federal grants
FRESNO — The Valley Air District Governing Board on Thursday unanimously approved the addition of $10 million in U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funding to help replace older, high polluting agricultural trucks and tractors with much cleaner equipment for Valley farmers and businesses.
The district will receive $5 million to replace 26 older heavy-duty diesel yard trucks with zero-emission vehicles and $5 million to replace 131 Tier 1 and Tier 2 tractors with new, cleaner Tier 4 vehicles.
The project will reduce 1,350 tons of nitrogen oxide, volatile organic compounds and particulate matter pollution, combined, according to the district.
— Wes Bowers