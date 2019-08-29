LODI — The Guardian Angels, once known for patrolling the subways of New York City, will be holding a meeting at Emerson Park, 11 N. Hutchins St., at 6 p.m. Friday. The group plans to form a new chapter in Lodi and are actively recruiting volunteers to fill patrol and administrative positions to address crime and homelessness in the city.
For more information, call (916) 581-3583, or email sgasirkent@yahoo.com.
—Wes Bowers
Lockeford market to donate backpacks filled with groceries
LOCKEFORD — The Payless Market, 18980 N. Highway 88, Lockeford, will donate backpacks filled with groceries to students at Lockeford Elementary School, 19456 N. Tully Road on Friday.
Employees from the Payless Market will visit the school to provide students from kindergarten to sixth grade with backpacks.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Fire Station burglarized Monday
WOODBRIDGE — Woodbridge Fire District responded to a call shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, and when firefighters returned to Station 72 at 2601 Armstrong Road, they found several personal belongings were missing, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.
Personal belongings that had been taken included keys, wallet, a laptop computer, a gaming console and a personal vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle was recovered in French Camp Tuesday morning.
After viewing video surveillance, the Sheriff's Office identified 22-year-old Luis Avelar as the suspect responsible.
The Sheriff's Office said Avelar could be a transient known to frequent several different communities in the county.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400, and reference case 19-21334.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito spraying to be in rural west Lodi
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District will perform aerial spraying using Dibrom Concentrate today and Friday between 7:50 a.m. and 10 p.m. in a portion of rural west Lodi between Highway 12 in the north, Telephone Cut in the south, the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to the east, and White Slough to the west.
For more information, or for a map of the spray area, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— Wes Bowers
Nature walk to be at Cosumnes preserve
GALT — The Cosumnes River Preserve Audubon Society will host a guided river walk on Sept. 7 beginning at 9 a.m. at the preserve, 13501 Franklin Blvd., Galt.
The Audubon Society will lead individuals through parts of the River Walk Trail. Attendees may see animals native to the preserve as they explore the Native Miwok Plains.
The walk covers about 31⁄2 miles and should take approximately a few hours at a leisurely pace. The tour is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and wear appropriate clothing and gear for outdoor exploration.
The tour will meet at the Cosumnes River Preserve Visitor Center Deck. For more information, email info@cosumnes.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Native American Pow Wow to be on Labor Day
STOCKTON — The University of the Pacific will host the annual Labor Day Native American Pow Wow, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday on the University of the Pacific’s Stockton campus, 3601 Pacific Ave. The event will be on the lawn just north of the Wendell Phillips Center.
The Pow Wow will be all weekend ending at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Pacific’s El Centro office and the Stockton Pow Wow Committee are sponsoring the event again this year.
The event provides an authentic glimpse at the rich cultures of native people of the West.
The Pow Wow will have vibrant visuals and distinctive sounds in the form of colorful native dress, elaborate dances arts, mystical songs, haunting drum circles, native foods and crafts for sale.
— Oula Miqbel