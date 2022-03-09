City to let residents test their budgeting skills

In an effort to garner more participation and feedback from residents about the budget, the City of Lodi will be launching a new interactive tool on its website by the end of the week.
City staff presented Balancing Act software to the Lodi City Council at its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting, and said the program is a way to gauge how citizens believe general fund and Measure L dollars should be spent each fiscal year.
“Balancing Act software is exciting for us, as it gives us the chance to have some feedback from the public as to how to balance our budget,” deputy city manager Andrew Keys said. “It’s fairly intuitive, makes a pretty complex topic that is our budget, and breaks it down into a fairly easy to understand tool where people can toggle different funding levels for services.
The software presents a page that is split into halves, with the left side featuring a color-coded graph identifying how funds are spent among the city’s major departments, such as police, fire, parks, public works and the library.
The right side provides a list of city departments, and clicking each one gives a user the option to use interactive tabs.
Above the two halves is a “surplus bar” that indicates how much the city has in its general fund.
The numbers provided do not represent the actual amount of money in the city’s budget. Rather, the software presents budget scenarios that give residents the opportunity to “play” with funds in an attempt to create a balanced budget.
Lisa Nofsinger, the city’s budget analyst, clicked on the Lodi Fire Department tab during Tuesday’s presentation. In the scenario, the fire department was budgeted $16 million for salaries, benefits, services and supplies, she said.
Once she clicked on the tab, a pull down menu appeared, presenting another tab asking the user if they would like to set aside funding for a future fire engine or fire truck.
Each department tab has “add” or “subtract” buttons that give users the opportunity to increase or decrease funding to certain aspects of each department.
For the scenario, Nofsinger allocated $500,000 to the new engine or truck question, which caused the surplus bar at the top of the page to move from $5 million to $4.5 million.
Next, the city asked the user if fire fighters should be certified in Advanced Life Support training, and if so, how many.
Depending on the option selected — three, six, nine or 12 — the surplus bar moves again.
Nofsinger selected nine firefighters, which hypothetically cost $930,000. The surplus bar moved to $3.6 million.
In a second scenario, Nofsinger selected the Lodi Public Library tab, which indicates the department is hypothetically budgeted $1.5 million.
Users are asked if the library should increase its hours, and are given a variety of options. Nofsinger selected a 16-hour increase at $80,000.
A second question asks if a user wants to add a mobile library and existing inventory to the library’s catalog. Nofsinger selects $350,000, moving the surplus bar to $3.7 million from $4 million.
Then she selected the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services tab. The department is hypothetically budgeted at $5 million.
The first question posed asks the user if funding should be set aside to address unfunded capital needs. Using the add or subtract buttons, Nofsinger allocated $500,000, moving surplus bar to $3.2 million.
a second question asks the user if certain parks projects should move forward, such as the Lodi Lake Southside renovation, or playground renovations at English Oaks Park and the Hale Park tot lot.
Nofsinger selected all three at a cost of $2 million, $263,000 and $298,000 respectively, as well as renovations at Peterson Legion and Katzakian parks.
The total allocation brought the surplus bar down to a negative $842,000 and turned it red.
If a user tried to press a “submit” button at the bottom of the page, they would see a “validation failed’ box, because the budget is now in a deficit. The form would not be submitted.
Removing the expenses for Peterson, Legion and Katzakian parks — which were $346,000, $275,000 and $348,000, respectively — the surplus bar moves back into the green with $129,000.
The user can then submit the proposal with a balanced budget.
A pop-up box will then appear, giving users the optional chance to submit to their city council representatives, or to provide their address if they don’t know.
Nofsinger said the Balancing Act tool will be available on the city’s website at www.lodi.gov, and a link will be posted at www.facebook.com/City
ofLodi. The tool should be active through the end of March, with the goal of collecting the data and presenting it at department discussions, she said.
“Keep in mind this is not a scientific survey,” she said. “This is really just an opportunity to open public dialogue on where some of the public’s interests might be focused on at this particular time.”
The software will cost the city $5,800 annually, Keys said.
“I’ll be interested to see what kind of participation we get and what people care about,” Mayor Mark Chandler said.