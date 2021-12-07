When City of Lodi staff and residents walk into city council chambers in January, they’ll see some much-needed new improvements that will enhance the meeting experience.
The city’s IT department is currently installing new microphones, wiring, monitors and cameras inside council chambers.
“We will have some really impressive displays for all of us up here (on the dais) to follow along and watch the meeting, slides and all of those things electronically,” deputy city manager Andrew Keys said during the Dec. 1 Lodi City Council meeting.
“There will be monitors behind the council so members of the public will be able to view,” he added. “It will increase not only the in-person experience for all of us and all of you, but as well as all the folks on Zoom that are watching.”
On Monday, Keys said the upgrade is estimated to cost $620,000, made possible by the Digital Infrastructure and Video Competition Act of 2006.
Keys said the current technology inside council chambers is more than 20 years old, and when it was first installed, it was not “top-of-the-line” equipment.
In recent months, staff knew it was time to replace the current system when video presentations would lag or break, or microphones would pick up sounds other than a speaker’s voice, he said.
“We’ve actually been looking to do this for the last two or three years,” Keys said. “When the pandemic started, we were in our 2020-21 budget cycle, and this wasn’t a top priority project. But we knew we’d receive some DIVCA funding, and since the pandemic, with us trying to transition to a hybrid approach of in-person and streaming meetings, we were really pushed to make these changes.”
Staff had actually ordered much of the new equipment in March, Keys said. But like many other agencies and business, the city fell victim to supply shortages, and materials were not delivered until about a month ago.
The monitor to be set up behind the city council will be 90 inches in size, and those to be set up behind city staff will be 70 inches wide, Keys said.
Those in the audience will be able to see how each council member votes on the monitors, which will also be connected to online streaming platforms such as Zoom and Facebook as well, so those watching remotely can view the votes.
New microphones will also capture speakers more effectively, he said, and secondary noises such as ruffled pages on desktops, will not be as evident as they have been.
Project applicants and guest speakers with presentations will be able to control their own slideshows and videos displayed on the monitors remotely from the public podium.
In addition, the new system will be equipped with translation software so non-English speaking residents can address staff and the council.
Staff began installing the new system Monday, and all city meetings as shirtsleeve sessions typically scheduled for December have been canceled.
The council’s next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
“I’m excited,” Keys said. “Our staff is excited too, and the IT staff has kind of ‘nerded-out.’ They couldn’t wait to start installing everything.”