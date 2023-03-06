BAKERSFIELD — The California Highway Patrol reported that a crash involving five vehicles in Bakersfield led to the death of one person last Thursday.

According to CHP reports, 24-year-old Lodi resident Gurwinder Singh was driving a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer at an unknown rate of speed when he crashed into a GMC Sierra in the area of Highway 58 and H Street, which then sparked a chain reaction of collisions.