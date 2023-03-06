BAKERSFIELD — The California Highway Patrol reported that a crash involving five vehicles in Bakersfield led to the death of one person last Thursday.
According to CHP reports, 24-year-old Lodi resident Gurwinder Singh was driving a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer at an unknown rate of speed when he crashed into a GMC Sierra in the area of Highway 58 and H Street, which then sparked a chain reaction of collisions.
Singh also crashed in to Toyota Tacoma that overturned and collided with a trailer being towed by a Volvo, then crashed into a 2014 Peterbilt tractor trailer, the CHP reported.
The GMC driver, a 55-year-old Bakersfield man, died after the collision, the CHP reported.
Singh was taken to a Kern County hospital for treatment of major injuries.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash, CHP said.
Three killed in wreck outside Ione
AMADOR COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash near Ione on Thursday left three people dead, including two young children.
According to reports from the California Highway Patrol, a 2002 Toyota Echo hit a tree in the area of Irish Hill Road and Carbondale Road outside Ione at about 1:54 p.m. Thursday. All three occupants of the car — a 40-year-old male driver and two boys, 5 and 7 years old — were pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol doesn’t appear to have been a factor in the collision, investigators said, but the vehicle may have been traveling at a high rate of speed.
CHP and the Amador County Coroner’s Office have not released the victims’ identities.
Friends of the Lodi Public Library to hold book sale
LODI — The Friends of the Lodi Public Library will host its monthly “Thrifty Thursday” sale from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the library, 201 E. Locust St.
Everything in the Friends of the Lodi Public Library bookstore, as well as the library lobby, will be available at a 50% discount. Most items are typically priced at $1 or less.
All proceeds from store sales support library programs.
Lodi Garden Club offering scholarships
LODI — The Lodi Garden Club is offering scholarships to high school seniors graduating from any Lodi private or public high school. These scholarship will be awarded to students planning to continue their education at either a two-year or four-year college, with an emphasis on agriculture.
For an application, students should speak to their high school advisers or email thelodigardenclubinc@gmail.com. The deadline to submit applications is March 31.
Cal-Waste to hold organics workshop Thursday
WOODBRIDGE — Cal-Waste will host an organics waste workshop for Woodbridge residents at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Woodbridge Fire Station, 400 E. Augusta St.
Cal-Waste representatives will discuss the new organics waste carts that will be delivered March 13 and what residents should place inside them.
