To help older residents get the groceries and supplies they need without exposing themselves to large crowds, a number of local stores have instituted “senior hours.” Some are also closing earlier to allow employees more time to clean and restock shelves.
Dollar General
Beginning Tuesday, Dollar General has encouraged customers to reserve the first hour of business at their stores nationwide to senior shoppers. At the Dollar General in Lockeford, that means seniors are invited to do their shopping from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and other customers are welcome starting at 9 a.m.
“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.
Stores will also close an hour earlier than usual to allow for cleaning and restocking. 12984 E. Blossom Court, Lockeford; 209-727-2450.
Food-4-Less and Rancho San Miguel
Kroger, which owns both Food-4-Less and Rancho San Miguel, has instituted senior hours for seniors and other vulnerable customers from 7 to 8 a.m. daily.
Food-4-Less is located at 2430 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi; 209-366-1053. Rancho San Miguel is located at 620 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi; 209-367-9900.
Raley’s
Raley’s has not announced any special shopping hours yet, but the store is launching a “Senior Essentials Bag.” The new program will have pre-packaged bags with a mixture of fresh items and pantry staples for a flat $20. The bags will be located at the front of each store from opening as long as supplies last, and can be picked up by caregivers or friends. Bags will be limited to one per family per day; the program has not yet launched, but seniors can follow www.raleys.com/senior-essentials-bag.
Raley’s is also asking customers to donate to the Food for Families program so that they can continue to provide food banks with a supply of staples.
A small number of products, including milk, eggs, water and paper products, are being limited to two per family per visit.
Safeway
Albertson’s Companies, which owns the Safeway chain of grocery stores, announced special shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk groups, including people with disabilities, immunocompromised people, and pregnant people.
“We are sensitive to the fact that everyone wants to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too,” president and CEO Vivek Sankaran said. “We are asking our customers to respect these special hours for those who are most at risk in our communities.”
The Lodi Safeway asks that only at-risk customers shop from 6 to 9 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. Other customers are asked to come at different times. 2449 W. Kettleman Lane; 209-367-7875.
Smart & Final
In an effort to protect vulnerable community members, Smart & Final is opening 30 minutes early for customers 65 and older and people with disabilities. Stores will open at 7:30 a.m. for these customers, and at 8 a.m. for all customers. Signs at local stores will reflect this new policy.
The Lodi store is located at 215 E. Lodi Ave., Lodi; 209-365-6713.
Target
Target on Tuesday announced that stores would close at 9 p.m. daily, and the first hour of business every Wednesday — 8 to 9 a.m. in Lodi — would be dedicated to vulnerable customers.
“We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand,” chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said in a press release.
Target is also adding more payroll hours to allow for more rigorous cleaning. 2355 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi; 209-369-9371.