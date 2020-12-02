WOODBRIDGE — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Woodbridge late Wednesday morning.
According to a social media post, the Sheriff's Office received several reports of a person shot just after 11 a.m., and deputies responded to the 300 block of Sterling Street where a boy was found with a head injury.
The Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old Woodbridge Elementary School student passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to Officer Sandra Mendez, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, the boy was in a Zoom class at the time, but had the audio and video turned off.
The boy’s sister, a Millswood Middle School student, was also in a Zoom class and heard a gunshot in the house. She went to another room, returned and asked her teacher to call 911. The teacher immediately closed the class and made the phone call, Mendez said.
“Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy,” Lodi Unified School District Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer said in a Facebook post. “We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community.”
Washer added that counseling and bereavement support services are available to students and staff, and any parent with concerns about their child’s reaction to the incident can contact their student’s school for support services.
“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Jessica Hillskotter posted to the district’s Facebook post. “Our kids mental health is suffering. When will the (Lodi Unified School District Board of Education) see that? I am so sad for this family.”
Other parents posted that students across the district were suffering from depression during the pandemic.
Jenny Lynn posted that her seventh-grade daughter knows of students who are depressed.
“The kids are having a hard time dealing with this, my child included,” she said. “My heart goes out to the parents of the child and the students and teacher who may have witnessed it.”
An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday evening.